Chicago Med brought up Dr. Natalie Manning during the show’s new episode.

When Dr. Will Halstead (Nick Gehlfuss) and Dr. Hannah Asher (Jessy Schram) were chatting, Natalie became a part of the conversation.

At issue was Will’s hesitation in pursuing a relationship with Dr. Grace Song (T.V. Carpio). He seemed to have feelings for her, spurred by Maggie Lockwood (Marlyne Barrett) playing matchmaker.

Hannah correctly pointed out that Will might still be harboring feelings for Natalie. It was something Hannah felt was also going on while she dated Will.

Having a friend state this to him seems to have woken Will up, and he is now looking into dating Grace.

Grace is new to Chicago Med, so there is a big opportunity to explore her backstory as the season progresses.

What happened to Dr. Natalie Manning on Chicago Med?

For years, Dr. Natalie Manning was an essential part of One Chicago. Torrey DeVitto played her on the Chicago Med cast, with her character appearing in 120 episodes.

During Chicago med Season 6, Natalie’s mom got really sick, and Natalie stole drugs from a trial that Will was running at the hospital. She intended for her mom would get better, but people noticed the medication was missing.

At first, Will took the blame for the missing drugs, leading to him getting fired by Sharon Goodwin (S. Epatha Merkerson). But when Natalie found out, she came clean and lost her job at the hospital.

On the first episode of Chicago Med Season 7, Natalie appeared briefly with Will, showing that she was packing up to move away from Chicago. That was the last time fans saw the character, but Dr. Natalie Manning is still alive and well within the world of One Chicago.

More from One Chicago

The budding relationship between Will and Grace will likely be explored further in upcoming episodes of Chicago Med.

And the reference to Natalie could hint to fans that the character may return to the show. Stay tuned to find out whether or not that becomes the case.

For fans who want to go back and watch Torrey DeVitto playing Dr. Natalie Manning, the first six seasons of Chicago Med are available for streaming on Peacock.

Chicago Med airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on NBC.