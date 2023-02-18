Watch Carver disrespect Kidd on Chicago Fire; Will there be repercussions?

Chicago Fire returned with a new episode, and in it, the estranged brother of firefighter Sam Carver resurfaced.

As Carver explained it to Stella Kidd earlier this season, his brother pushed him into a fire when he was just a young boy.

The brother had then blamed Carver for what happened, leaving him scared both physically and mentally for many years.

Out of the blue, Carver’s brother surfaced again to ask him for some money, thus making Carver start to feel guilty for not saving his family.

To make it worse, Carver’s brother also repeatedly poked fun at his firefighting job, which seems to be something that has been going on for years.

Kidd and Carver had a good talk about what was going on, and they seemed to be back on the same page, right up until he lashed out at his boss toward the end of the episode.

Carver disobeys an order from Kidd, lashes out

In the clip shared below, Lieutenant Stella Kidd is gathering up the people from Truck 81 to greet the man who won an auction earlier in the episode. She asks firefighter Sam Carver to join them, at which point he explodes on her.

Carver’s disrespectful demeanor in the way that he addressed his boss was handled pretty well by Kidd in that moment, but it’s not something she is going to forget about.

Later, Kidd goes to talk about it with Lieutenant Kelly Severide, who is not pleased, at all, that someone in the house had spoken to a supervisor in that manner.

More drama to come on Chicago Fire

So why did Carver act like that to Kidd? Some Chicago Fire spoilers from the showrunner may provide some heavy hints about what comes next. But this situation will not be the only drama taking place over the next few weeks.

Within the next episode of the show, a Chicago Fire mini-crossover happens, as a star from one of the other shows gets to take part in a central story.

And this spring, due to actor Taylor Kinney taking a break from the show, an interesting storyline about Kelly Severide will begin. For any fans who haven’t heard the news yet, Taylor asked to take a leave of absence for a personal matter.

For television viewers who also enjoy the other One Chicago shows, a TV promo for Chicago P.D.’s 200th episode was released, showcasing that a lot of action is in store for the fans.

Chicago Fire airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on NBC.