Today’s Carson Daly quips viewers were ‘happy’ Blake Shelton left The Voice

Carson Daly threw a jab at Blake Shelton while recalling an encounter with some fans of The Voice.

Daly, appearing on Today for the POPStart segment, discussed a memorable moment with his colleagues.

An image featuring Al Roker, Craig Melvin, Savannah Guthrie, and Hoda Kotb with fans for a photo outside the studio was revealed.

“There’s that picture. There’s that selfie with Mary and Robert from California. They came. We found them out there on the plaza,” Hoda said as she reminisced.

“They told me that they watch The Voice on NBC, and they are so happy that Blake left,” Daly quipped regarding the fans.

As several of his colleagues in the studio laughed, Melvin shot back that it wasn’t true.

Carson Daly jokes about Blake Shelton’s The Voice career

NBC’s The Voice remains a favorite of viewers for over 10 years. Music celebs have come on and gone as coaches for the show, but Shelton was there since the beginning.

“He’s been on it too long,” Daly teased about Shelton during POPStart, adding, “He’s not funny anymore.”

Roker said he agreed with that, while Guthrie referred to it as a “drive-by shooting” on Shelton.

That prompted Daly to look toward the camera for Shelton and offer up a “Good morning, buddy.”

While it may have seemed that the Today star was throwing shade at Shelton over The Voice, the two developed a friendship after meeting through the show.

Co-workers and friends from The Voice to Barmageddon

Daly has hosted the show since its inception. Shelton appeared as a coach on the singing competition series since its debut season in 2011.

He continued as one of the coaches until Season 23, which wrapped up last month. Daly also officiated Shelton’s wedding to fellow The Voice star Gwen Stefani.

Stefani shared photos of herself, her husband, and Daly from the special occasion in 2021.

While Shelton has left The Voice, he still supports the show and has a connection with Daly.

They are co-producers for Barmageddon, which Shelton created. The game show debuted on USA Network in 2022 with Nikkia “Bella” Garcia as the host.

Barmageddon’s theme involves celebrities competing against one another in various pub games with prizes on the line for contestants involved. Shelton competed in the show’s first episode against fellow singer Kane Brown.

Other celebs to have appeared on the game show include Kelly Clarkson, David Arquette, Boyz II Men, and Jelly Roll.

In the second episode of Barmageddon’s second season, Shelton battled his wife, Gwen, in the pub games. During Jelly Roll’s appearance in Episode 4, Shelton and Daly competed against one another on opposing teams.

Daly and Shelton have a fun friendship, with jabs thrown at each other regularly during TV appearances. Most likely, Shelton will have something witty on the way for Daly after his remarks about The Voice.