Kelly Clarkson stuns in denim jumpsuit after dramatic weight loss

Kelly Clarkson is upping her wardrobe game after dropping weight.

The Kelly Clarkson Show host has been open about her new look, revealing that she has been fitted for tighter things since losing weight.

Her talk show moved from California to New York, and everything seemingly changed for Kelly.

She hadn’t been happy on the West Coast, and the East Coast seems to be treating her right. The first American Idol winner has slimmed down and turned up her wardrobe game.

While Kelly hasn’t confirmed anything, she is rumored to be back in the dating pool. Speculation she is dating someone of her status, but she remains mum about her private life after her very public divorce.

It’s time for Kelly to start living her best life.

Kelly Clarkson looked ‘amazing’ in denim jumpsuit

During a recent episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, Kelly Clarkson debuted a very slimming denim jumpsuit.

The show’s Instagram page shared some photos of the host posing with the guests of the day, which featured her jumpsuit.

Followers couldn’t get over how “amazing” Kelly looked in the outfit and how flattering it was on her newly-slimmed-down figure.

Fans love Kelly’s new look. Pic credit: @kellyclarksonshow/Instagram

There were also plenty of fire emojis throughout the comment section.

Kelly Clarkson went through a nasty divorce

Kelly Clarkson went through a nasty and very public divorce with her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock.

The couple met in 2006 but didn’t tie the knot until 2013, and they split in 2020.

She has been candid about how things went down, especially with the financial situation. This month was the final month she had to pay Brandon spousal support, and she is “relieved” it is over.

The songstress also got candid about how he told her she didn’t have enough “sex appeal” to land a spot on The Voice. He was obviously wrong, as the mom of two sat in the coach chair for more than one season.

Kelly has been enjoying her life on the East Coast since moving her entire show. Her children are adjusting well, and she happily spends time with them in NYC.

There’s also been talk about why Kelly doesn’t share her children on social media. She is very adamant they have their privacy, especially after being thrust into fame after winning the premiere season of American Idol.

Her current focus is living a happy and healthy life while enjoying what she does, and her talk show seems to have at least two aspects covered.