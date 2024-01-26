Today’s Savannah Guthrie shares emotional moment with fans: ‘Guess this is really happening’

Savannah Guthrie revealed an exciting life moment to her fans away from NBC’s Today.

The popular television personality is also a New York Times bestselling author with another title on the way.

Savannah has released two children’s illustrated books: 2017’s Princesses Wear Pants and Princesses Save the World. She now has a new title with a religious theme.

She recently shared a video and photos as she received early copies of her upcoming book, Mostly What God Does: Reflections on Seeking and Finding His Love Everywhere.

In an Instagram carousel post, Savannah showed pictures of the book’s cover, featuring her photo, as well as its interior and slipcover, which she revealed has a dual purpose.

“OK people we have an actual, real, honest to goodness book! Guess this is really happening! And how cute that the slipcover can double as a bookmark!!

thanks for all the kindness, encouragement and [love emoji],” she wrote in her IG post caption.

Savannah Guthrie shares her ‘wow’ moment with fans

In a video uploaded to her Instagram, Savannah indicated she was recording her “moment” for herself and anyone who might “have internet” to see it.

The clip features a close-up shot of the Today star taking a copy of her new hardcover book out of a box to inspect the finished product.

“I just got the actual book,” she said, holding it up for the camera during her emotional moment.

“Ok. I have to digest this. It comes out February 20th, but I’m seeing it for the very first time,” Savannah said as she ended her video.

She captioned the IG post, “💛💛💛 when you see your book for the first time 💛💛💛.”

Guthrie’s IG carousel post and video share picked up many likes and comments from fans and friends alike.

Several of her colleagues from NBC’s Today stopped by to offer their congratulations and support for her upcoming book.

“Oh my darling girl…. You did,” wrote Today co-anchor Hoda Kotb.

“Love it. Proud pal,” Jenna Hager commented.

“Can’t wait!! Enjoy all this!!” her friend and colleague Dylan Dreyer wrote.

Today friends leave their support. Pic credit: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

Savannah to travel on book tour featuring colleagues

To promote Mostly What God Does, Savannah is appearing on a book tour at various stops around the country. Some of these events will feature her Today colleagues as guest moderators.

Hoda is the guest moderator on Thursday, February 22, when Savannah appears at 92nd Y in New York.

Savannah and guest moderator Carson Daly will appear on Tuesday, February 27, at The Paramount in Huntington, New York.

Fans can see Savannah with guest moderator Craig Melvin on Wednesday, February 28, at The Congregational Church of New Canaan in New Canaan, Connecticut.

On Wednesday, March 6, Hager joins Savannah at the Good Shepherd New York in New York City.

Savannah first revealed her book title last year during the November 28 episode of NBC’s Today.

“I’ve decided to share a book. It’s called Mostly What God Does because mostly what God does is love you,” she said, per Today.

“I am so passionate about faith, how it can challenge and inspire us, and it is at the heart of a new project that I am excited to reveal right now,” she said, describing the book as “reflections on faith and love and kindness and goodness.”

Her new book will arrive on February 20 in hardcover, Kindle eBook, and an audiobook read by Savannah. Pre-order details are available through publisher Thomas Nelson’s website.