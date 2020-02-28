This Is Us Tik Tok dance has fans losing their minds: Cast slays doing sneeze dance

Sign up now for your TV newsletter!

A new This Is Us Tik Tok dance featuring several cast members doing the sneeze has fans losing their minds. It is one of the hottest moments going viral on social media, giving fans some good old-fashioned fun to enjoy.

The cast shows that they have some moves in a new video that leaves fans wanting to get up and dance. There is no question, life on the set of This Is Us is pretty darn fun.

Tik Tok video

Sterling K. Brown (Randall) was the first to share the Tik Tok video, featuring the This Is Us cast members doing the sneeze dance. He was joined by Mandy Moore (Rebecca), Chrissy Metz (Kate), Justin Hartley (Kevin), Susan Kelechi Watson (Beth), Chris Sullivan (Toby), and Jon Huertas (Miguel).

“A family that sneezes together,” Sterling captioned the video, which has gotten over six million views to date.

It is evident by the video that everyone involved is having the time of their lives. Once Sterling posted it, the rest of the group shared the video to their social media. Mandy even joked how the cast has no fun at work.

Anyone who watches This Is Us will want to get up and dance with the group immediately. The seven friends will make anyone jealous of not only the fun they are having but the close bond they all clearly share.

The Tik Tok dance video has even gotten fans to warm up a little towards Miguel. Jon, who plays Jack’s (Milo Ventimiglia) best friend and Rebecca’s future husband, is a natural in the footage. The talented actor showcases his dance moves, setting him apart from his character.

This Is Us cast loves social media

Although Sterling’s video clip has fans loving the cast of This Is Us on social media, it is not unusual for the group to share behind the scenes fun.

The cast does genuinely get along, and that is evident by following them on social media. Justin recently shared a picture of Chris sitting on his lap.

Mandy is often showing fans what she and Jon go through to create old Miguel and Rebecca. Sterling and Susan both love to share their dancing skills with their followers. The two have appeared in several dancing clips together.

The cast of This Is Us is often making headlines for the show and their fabulous portrayals of their characters. This week though, Mandy, Sterling, Justin, Chrissy, Susan, Jon, and Chris are making waves with their dance moves.

This Is Us airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on NBC.