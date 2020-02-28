Sign up now for your TV newsletter!

A new Tik Tok video has fans loving Miguel on This Is Us and asking who plays him.

Social media is abuzz with users praising Susan Kelechi Watson (Beth), Justin Hartley (Kevin), Mandy Moore (Rebecca), Chris Sullivan (Toby), Chrissy Metz (Kate), Sterling K. Brown (Randall), and Jon Huertas (Miguel) getting their dance on in between takes of the NBC show.

The new video is causing fans to show a little love for Miguel. Jon knows how to get down, making Miguel a little more likable in the viewers’ eyes.

Who plays Miguel on This Is Us?

Jon Huertas plays Miguel on This Is Us. The character is so not a fan favorite. Miguel takes a lot of heat for marrying his dead best friends’ wife. It has never sat right with those who love Jack Pearson (Milo Ventimiglia).

The talented actor is probably best known for his role as Javier Esposito on the ABC hit series Castle. Jon was on the show, which also starred Nathan Fillion, for eight seasons. Javier and his pal, Kevin Ryan (Seamus Dever), became the hilarious sidekicks earning both actors huge praise during the time on the show.

Jon has been acting for decades, getting his start in the 1990s on a few famous sitcoms. He played Brad Alcerro on Sabrina, the Teenage Witch for several seasons, as well as appeared as Antonio on the comedy, Moesha.

It is not all work and no play for the This Is Us star. Jon married his long-time girlfriend, Nicole, in 2014. He is very private when it comes to his personal life, rarely talking or posting about his wife online.

Along with acting, Jon is also a writer and an avid traveler. He even started his own travel blog, Kind Traveler, a few years ago.

Why Jon thinks fans should like Miguel on This Is Us

There is no question it can be daunting to portray a character that fans do not like. Jon has passionately tried to explain why viewers should stop hating on Miguel.

“Miguel is important because he proves that sometimes you find love in an unexpected place. He forces us to think about living in the grey, and not in the black and white,” Jon explained in an interview with Good Housekeeping.

The talented actor also reminded fans that Miguel is super protective of Jack. They were more than best friends. They were family. If audience members remember that Jack asked Miguel to look after his family, then perhaps their perspective of the character will age.

Whether fans love or hate This Is Us’ Miguel, his portrayer Jon Huertas is having the best time playing the character. He also has nothing but love for his costars., all of whom are often featured on Jon’s social media accounts.

This Is Us airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on NBC