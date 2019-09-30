Fans stunned by Nathan Fillion’s weight loss on The Rookie

The Rookie viewers were shocked to see Nathan Fillion looking very different in the Season 2 premiere after having lost a lot of weight since they last saw him in the finale episode of Season 1.
Everyone was shocked about the dramatic transformation, but many fans thought he looked better.
“Just noticed new haircut and you lost a bunch of weight. Bit of a shock to see you,” a fan tweeted.
“You’ve lost weight but look good. More rugged and cop like!” another fan tweeted.
Are we going to talk about @NathanFillion's weight loss? Where did half of him go?! #TheRookie
— Melanie E McCullough (@petbible) September 30, 2019
@NathanFillion
Wow Mr Fillion have you lost weight? I am definitely noticing the change.
— Gale Kellum (@GaleKellum) September 30, 2019
Just watched! Captivating! You’ve lost weight, looking great! Can’t wait till next week!💕👍🏻
— Renee (@reneespry) September 30, 2019
Other fans expressed concern about his health.
“Wow, you look good, but you lost a lot of weight,” a concerned fan tweeted. “It’s not bad, or judgment, just hoping all is ok.”
“Watching but concerned. The weight loss. Hope you’re well and healthy,” another concerned fan tweeted. “If not God Bless. If so give me back the ‘Hunk.'”
@NathanFillion wow, you look good, but you lost a lot of weight. It is not bad, or judgement, just hoping all is ok.
— Maggie Caylor (@mabcay) September 30, 2019
Dude, you have obviously lost weight. I'm jealous.
— Vaughn Weber (@vaweber765) September 30, 2019
Great show as always. Not trying to be unkind, just noticed new haircut and you lost a bunch of weight. Bit of a shock to see you.
— Nan Spring (@SpringNan) September 30, 2019
Even Nathan Fillion commented on his new look as the show aired.
This season we are using the new “chiseled filter”. #therookieabc https://t.co/63TT1P4cpj pic.twitter.com/YQZJd4nngk
— Nathan Fillion (@NathanFillion) September 30, 2019
Here’s what else changed between seasons of The Rookie
The Rookie Season 2 premiere picks up where Season 1 finale left off with Bradford being rushed to the hospital in an ambulance after exposure to a weaponized virus.
Nolan starts Season 2 without his training officer Talia Bishop, played by Afton Williamson. Williamson exited the show following harassment allegations she brought against a guest star and crew member during Season 1. An independent third-party investigation allegedly did not support her claims and Williamson exited the show, claiming that her complaint was not properly handled.
View this post on Instagram
To my Fans, my Friends, my Supporters: I want to Thank EVERY SINGLE ONE OF YOU. I am so beyond overwhelmed by the outpouring of love, kind words, scriptures, strength filled quotes and devout support that has come my way. One Instagram post is just like those 2 fish and 5 loaves of Bread. The rippling effect it has had in just a few hours shows how much this world is aching with victims of racism, discrimination, sexual harassment, sexual assault, sexual abuse all of it. I am no stranger to all of the above even before this experience. But it is through this experience and my platform that God pushed me to use the power within me. It just takes a VOICE. I never imagined so many of us have experienced these horrible circumstances and that can NO LONGER GO UNHEARD. We have a voice. ALL OF US. It is our DUTY to use it. I used to fear the word Victim. I scoffed at it because all I was told when these injustices happened to me, was to Survive. Survivor I am. Victim I am also. A victim of injustice. A victim of assault. A victim of abuse and harassment. If you have experienced any of the above, you are too and I for one stand with you and I’m no longer afraid to be vocal about it. We Can Stand Together. Let’s Change This Sickness. That Change starts with US. This season on The Rookie, I was sexually harassed by fellow actor Demetrius Grosse. I was Racially Bullied and Discriminated against and Sexually Assaulted by Hair Department Head Sally Nicole Ciganovich. Let’s BE the CHANGE we WANT to SEE❤️👊🏾🙏🏾
View this post on Instagram
What saddens me the most is that the lengths that were taken to Deceive, Lie, and Cover Up the Truth, were far greater than those made to Protect and Maintain a Safe Working Environment for Employees. It’s Heartbreaking for everyone on that set; Past and Present. And for every Actor out there who Stands in the Face Of Harassment and Discrimination, Assault and Injustice. As a Black Woman, an Artist, an Actor, in 2019. My Speaking the Truth, Standing up for myself, and Leaving an Unsafe Work Environment, Changed things for a lot of people: Black Women, Artists, Actors, Victims, and Survivors of Injustice and Discrimination; Gave Hope and a Promise that things Will Change; that things ARE CHANGING. And that is Not in Vain. My prayer is that we get to a point in this Industry where we don’t just Talk about it in 2 hour Mandatory Meetings. But we adhere to Keeping the Promises Made to Everyone on every set, Tirelessly Fulfilling their Dreams with Passion and Dedication. In order to Be the Change, I want to see, I will Continue to Work so that Casts & Crews alike finally See Words Align With Action. We’ve got to Do Better as an Industry. It’s just Talk until you actually Do Something. ❤️
The Rookie Season 2 writes off Williamson’s character, Talia, with the story that she left LAPD to take a job at the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF). She had to leave the LAPD after it was found (in Season 1) that she did not disclose on her police academy personal history form that she had a foster brother who was a felon.
In the Season 2 premiere, Wes (Shawn Ashmore) moves in with Lopez and notices for the first time how she leaves the apartment in a mess. She admits she had been cleaning up anytime Wes was coming over while they were dating and that now that he has moved in he’s getting see the “real me.”
Bradford, Chen’s training officer, recovers and he is once again giving Chen a hard time. He forces her to do an IED search drill and criticizes her for showing compassion rather than suspicion when a husband reports that his wife is missing.
The Rookie Season 2 airs Sundays at 10/9c on ABC.
