This Is Us spoilers: Brothers and Sisters’ alum Dave Annable to guest star

Sign up now for your TV newsletter!

This Is Us spoilers reveal Brothers and Sisters alum Dave Annable will guest star on Season 4 of the NBC drama.

The hit show is known for landing popular names for guest appearances. This season has seen a slew of big names, such as Jennifer Morrison, Omar Epps, Timothy Omundson, Sophia Bush, Pamela Adlon, and Asante Blackk.

Who will Dave play?

In true This Is Us fashion, details regarding Dave’s guest-starring role are being kept relatively quiet. According to Entertainment Weekly, the actor has signed on to play Kirby, Kevin’s acting teacher. It has not been revealed if the storyline will focus on adult Kevin (Justin Hartley) or college Kevin (Logan Shroyer).

Considering adult Kevin has become a successful actor, it makes sense Kirby will interact with college Kevin. At some point, Kevin needed to hone his craft, even if it wasn’t full-time at a performing arts school. Maybe he took a class or two with Kirby while living with Sophie (Amanda Leighton) in New York City.

TV Line recently reported that Dave was spotted filming seasons with Mandy Moore (Rebecca) in The Big Apple. The location shoot likely means Kirby will be featured in the past and have an impact on how Kevin deals with his acting career.

Read More Mandy Moore drops new music ahead of This Is Us Season 4 premiere

There is always the possibility that Kirby’s story will be featured in the past and the present. Maybe in the present, Kevin runs into his old teacher, causing him to reflect on his history with Kirby. Dave is scheduled to appear in only one episode. No airdate for his appearance has been revealed yet.

Dave’s other acting credits

Dave played the lead in the short-lived shows 666 Park, Heartbeat, and Reunion. He also played opposite Mandy, on the Fox medical drama Red Band Society. She guest-starred as Dave’s ex-girlfriend for a multi-arc stint.

After Brothers and Sisters ended, Dave has had several shows that never became quite the hit that the ABC drama was. Thankfully the talented actor has continuously worked since playing Justin Walker on Brothers and Sisters.

Dave’s many episode guest-starring stints on Yellowstone and The Mick, just to name a few, have kept him busy over the years. His This Is Us role will be just another fantastic show he can add to his list of television credits.

There are only a handful of episodes left in This Is Us Season 4. However, the show is packing some serious star power into the final episodes of the season. Actor Dave Annable is now part of that ever-growing list.

This Is Us airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on NBC.