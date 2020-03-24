This Is Us finale sneak peek: Jack’s birthday suit scene recreated and Beth doubts Randall

A couple of video clips give fans a sneak peek at This Is Us Season 4 finale. The hit NBC drama ends the fourth season on Tuesday night, with many burning questions set to be answered.

In the present day, the Pearson family gathers in Los Angeles to celebrate the baby Jack’s first birthday. Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Toby (Chris Sullivan) bring the family together in honor of their son. However, the party is full of drama.

Kevin (Justin Hartley) and Randall (Sterling K. Brown) have a heated exchange over Randall guilting Rebecca (Mandy Moore) into doing the clinical trial. It is the beginning of the brothers’ feud that has lasting implications for the family.

In the future, Jack Damon (Blake Stadnik) stands over his wife, Lucy’s (Auden Thornton) hospital bed. The couple is expecting their first child, but something has gone drastically wrong. Fans hope to finally get a glimpse of future Kate in the finale timeline.

Milo recreates Jack’s birthday suit scene

In the past, the Pearson family celebrates the Big 3’s first birthday, which, as fans know, is also Jack’s birthday.

Entertainment Weekly obtained a sneak peek of Jack in his birthday suit ready for his annual dance with Rebecca. Viewers will recall the pilot episode featured a very pregnant Rebecca keeping the tradition of doing a little dance for her naked hubby alive. Then her water broke.

Times have changed in a year. Jack does not get the birthday dance he had hoped for but fans were treated to seeing a nearly naked Milo. This was an excellent way to pay homage to the series beginning.

Beth doubts Randall

The fallout regarding what Randall did to get Rebecca to seek the treatment he deemed the best had his wife Beth questioning her husband. E! News gave fans a glimpse at how Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson) reacted to the tactics Randall used to get Rebecca to change her mind.

Beth always has Randall’s back, but she became concerned about how his actions will affect the Pearson family. She is certain that what Randall did is going to cause problems between the two brothers.

Baby Jack’s birthday looks like the occasion will be explosive for the Pearson family drama. Beth knows lines will be drawn and sides will be taken that will forever change The Big 3 dynamic.

Last week Chrissy Metz warned fans the Season 4 finale left her a mess. Show creator Dan Fogelman is known to end every season on a note that answers one mystery while setting up a new mystery to be explored during the next season.

This Is Us airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on NBC.