Chrissy Metz warns This Is Us fans the Season 4 finale is a ‘doozy’

Chrissy Metz (Kate) is warning fans the This Is Us Season 4 finale is a “doozy” and that she was a mess after reading the script for it.

The actress is preparing viewers ahead of the final episode titled Stranger Part Two. It is piggyback to the premiere episode, which will no doubt leave fans with more questions than answers.

Chrissy is eager for fans to see what goes down on the hit drama but also wants them to be prepared.

Chrissy was a mess

Chrissy opened up to People magazine regarding the finale.

She praised This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman, who wrote the episode. Although he is the creator and showrunner, Dan has written a couple of episodes during the past four seasons.

“So, Dan sent it to us, I texted him immediately, and there were some redacted scenes that were secret scenes. I was like, ‘Wait. What’s going on?’ He sent me the redacted scenes, and I was like, ‘Oh!’ I mean, I was a mess. There’s a lot to unpack. It’s going to be a doozy of a finale,” Chrissy shared with the weekly magazine.

She is, of course, not spilling any details on the finale. However, Season 4 of This Is Us has taken fans on a wild ride from the premiere to the mid-season finale flash-forward.

Based on Chrissy’s warning, it looks like fans better buckle up before the season ends.

Chrissy’s warning is along the same lines of what Milo Ventimiglia (Jack) shared with the weekly magazine. He told fans to get ready because the episode is “heavy, beautiful, and incredible.”

What fans know about This Is Us Season 4 finale

Justin Hartley (Kevin) promised fans would get some of their most burning questions answered during the finale.

The identity of his pregnant fiancée, as well as why Kevin and Randall (Sterling K. Brown) are not speaking by The Big 3’s 40th birthday, will both be answered.

Viewers already have some insight into the feud thanks to Randall guilting Rebecca (Mandy Moore) into the clinical trial. It all comes to a head in the finale when the family gathers for baby Jack’s first birthday.

Fans can tell based on the promo that the two brothers have a heated exchange.

The promo also shows the return of Dr. K (Gerald McRaney), Jack Damon (Blake Stadnik), and Lucy (Auden Thornton).

In true, This Is Us fashion, there will be several timelines throughout the episode. The show will leave viewers will a whole new set of questions by the time the hour is over.

This Is Us airs Tuesdays at9/8c on NBC.