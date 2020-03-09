This Is Us cast celebrates end of Season 4 with ‘Out West’ Tik Tok dance

The This Is Us cast celebrated the end of Season 4 with a new Tik Tok dance, Out West. Footage of the dance has gone viral, and fans are loving the Pearson family showing off their dance skills.

Out West is the latest Tik Tok dance to go viral. The cast of This Is Us was not about to wrap the season without getting their groove on one more time. Out West was the perfect choice and way to say good-bye to fans.

The dance is named after Jackboys’ song Out West featuring Young Thug.

This Is Us – Out West Tik Tok dance

Not all of the This Is Us cast members were on hand for the dance. One person showed up midway through the dance, and another was MIA the entire time.

Mandy Moore (Rebecca), Chris Sullivan (Toby), Sterling K. Brown (Randall), Susan Kelechi Watson (Beth), Jon Huertas (Miguel), Chrissy Metz (Kate), Lyric Ross (Deja), Eris Baker (Tess), and Faithe Herman (Annie) all gathered to give fans one last performance of the season.

Sterling was the first one to post the video clip on social media, with Mandy, Chrissy, Susan, and Chris soon following suit.

“That’s a production wrap on season 4!!” Sterling captioned the footage.

Fans were quick to notice Justin Hartley (Kevin) is missing at the beginning of the video. He does show up partway through with a confused look on his face. Whether scripted or not, the look on Justin’s face is priceless.

It adds so much to the already hilarious video.

Where was Milo Ventimiglia?

Just like when the This Is Us cast did the sneeze dance, Milo Ventimiglia (Jack) was not in the wrap video. Milo did not take part in the Out West dance, and his absence has raised eyebrows among fans.

Why was Milo not in the video? It certainly isn’t because the cast doesn’t get along with him.

Mandy posted several Instagram stories on set with the actor in late February. In one clip, the actress revealed Milo was wrapped for Season 4.

So, the likely reason Milo was not part of either This Is Us dance video is that he was done filming his part for the season. The ensemble cast does not always film at the same time, especially since there are so many different time periods featured on the NBC drama.

Milo was missed in the This Is Us cast Tik Tok dance video Out West. It is the second time his dance skills have not been showcased in one of the cast videos.

Hopefully, next season the group can find time to feature one with Papa Pearson.

This Is Us airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on NBC.