This Deal or No Deal Island challenge had Boston Rob’s fans holding their breath

Deal or No Deal Island just completed Season 1, episode 6, and fans cannot stop talking about Boston Rob Mariano and his performance in the competition.

Rob proves to be an unstoppable force each week, just like he was on Survivor, and fans are rooting for him to win the game.

He’s been making deals left and right in the game, even making longtime forever friends with some of the eight contestants left.

He recently made news by sharing photos on social media with another fierce contestant, Aron Barbell. The young accountant met up with Boston Rob for a fun vacation.

Both are still in the game and could win the big suitcase at the end of Deal or No Deal Island.

The latest episode had Boston Rob having to deep-dive into the water to secure a 3.5-million-dollar suitcase, causing fans to sit on the edge of their seats.

Fans say they are ‘holding our breath’ over Boston Rob’s moves

Boston Rob had to battle with another contestant, Nick Grasso, a newcomer to the game, over the last two high-numbered cases. Up for grabs were the 2.5 and 3.5-million-dollar suitcases.

Fans shared how hard it was to watch, with one saying, “We were holding our breath.” Another fan said, “You got this.” One clarified, “If you leave, my family leaves.”

Another said, “I swear I said the moment Rob is out, I’m out too.” Fans want him to win the whole competition and aren’t afraid to say they will stop watching if he loses.

Other fans shared the same sentiment: Boston Rob is the only reason they are still watching the show, and when he leaves, so will they.

One last fan said, “Why hasn’t anyone signed you for your own show…?”

Boston Rob is just trying to keep his head above water

Boston Rob shared on Instagram a photo of him in the water just before securing the best suitcase of the night, worth 3.5 million dollars.

He captioned his post, “Let’s see if I can keep my head above water tonight!!!?

His other option was to try for smaller suitcases and go through a nest of snakes. He and Nick Grasso did not hesitate to dive into the water to risk their lives for the better suitcases.

The producers did the right thing by casting Boston Rob for Deal or No Deal Island. As Monsters and Critics reported, fans are confident he is the reason the show is such a hit.

Deal or No Deal Island airs Mondays at 10/9c on NBC.