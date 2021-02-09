The Walking Dead’s Jeffrey Dean Morgan hints at Negan spinoff series

Jeffrey Dean Morgan stars as Negan, as seen in The Season 10B finale of The Walking Dead. Pic credit: AMC/Jace Downs

With a slew of new content planned in The Walking Dead universe, some viewers are hoping that will also include a Negan spinoff series.

When asked by fans on Twitter if there would be such a series, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, who portrays Negan in the hit zombie apocalypse series on AMC, offered up his thoughts on the matter.

“I’m already crying about this, I must tell you. Please tell me a Negan spinoff is a remote possibility?” the fan queried Jeffrey on his official Twitter account.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

The conversation had been started when another viewer had asked Jeffrey what he considered to be the best thing about The Walking Dead. At the time, he discussed how hard it was going to be wrapping up such a great show and having to split up the actors and crew who he considered a “second family.”

In response to the Negan spinoff query, the actor was more direct with his reply.

“I think there are many remote possibilities,” he responded. “We shall see.”

This does seem promising. However, as Metro points out, the use of the term “remote” does seem to indicate that the chances of a Negan spinoff series after The Walking Dead concludes is not very likely.

Negan already has a spinoff in The Walking Dead comics

AMC’s TV adaptation of The Walking Dead is based on a hit series of comic books. Already, a spinoff edition was completed that delved extensively into Negan’s backstory from his time prior to heading the Saviors.

Initially released in installments, the Here’s Negan editions focused solely on this character. Later, the complete edition was released.

The potential is there that this comic book storyline could be used as the basis for a spinoff series once The Walking Dead concludes with its 11th season. However, new images released for Season 10C show details indicating this will be covered at some point when the TV series returns on February 28.

Hilarie Burton Morgan stars as Negan’s wife, Lucille, in Season 10C of The Walking Dead. Pic Credit: AMC/Josh Stringer

The Walking Dead will include other spinoff series

AMC has plenty of new content regarding The Walking Dead universe after the original TV series concludes.

Comments Box SVG icons Used for the like, share, comment, and reaction icons

A trio of movies is already in production regarding what happened to Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) after he was rescued by Jadis/Anne’s group in Season 9 of The Walking Dead. In addition, this may or may not include a Michonne (Danai Gurira) movie.

In addition, Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) and Carol Peletier (Melissa McBride) are also getting a spinoff series, according to Screen Rant.

This is already on top of the original spinoff series, Fear the Walking Dead, and the limited series, The Walking Dead: World Beyond.

The Walking Dead Season 10C will return on February 28 on AMC.