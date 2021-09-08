The Walking Dead spoilers: Episode 4 delves into the world of the Reapers and introduces Pope

Ritchie Coster stars as Pope, as seen in Episode 4 of The Walking Dead Season 11. Pic credit: AMC/Josh Stringer

Fans can look forward to a Daryl-centric episode of The Walking Dead this Sunday, according to the synopsis. On top of this, there are already rumors circulating that Daryl (Norman Reedus) will meet up with a lost love.

The first few episodes of Season 11 of The Walking Dead have honed in on the struggle to find food and resources for Alexandria, which is struggling after the conclusion of the Whisperer War in Season 10. However, there has still been plenty of time to introduce the new threat, a group by the name of the Reapers.

While everything has centered in on Maggie’s (Lauren Cohan) response to this group, it appears that Episode 4, titled “Rendition” will delve further into this terrifying new threat.

Episode 4 synopsis

According to IMDb, the synopsis for Episode 4 is below.

“Daryl and Dog get captured by the Reapers; they are taken to the Meridian and reconnect with a familiar figure from their past.”

Norman Reedus stars as Daryl Dixon, as seen in Episode 4 of The Walking Dead Season 11. Pic credit: AMC/Josh Stringer

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, many fans have already come to the conclusion that Daryl will meet up with Leah (Lynn Collins), who was revealed to be his girlfriend in Episode 18 of The Walking Dead’s tenth season.

While the pair initially hit it off, things soured in the end as Daryl was still far too busy looking for his friend, Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln), than to worry about anyone else.

Leah left him, or as some suspect, was kidnapped. Now, it is possible that she will show up in Episode 4 after Daryl is taken captive by the Reapers.

And we suspect things might not be all sunshine and flowers when they meet up again.

Alex Moraz as Brandon Carver, Robert Hayes as Paul Wells, Brandon Box as Fisher, Ritchie Coster as Pope, Michael Shenefelt as Bossie, as seen in Episode 4 of The Walking Dead Season 11. Pic credit: AMC/Josh Stringer

New trailer reveals first look at Pope

With Daryl being captured by the Reapers, it will give viewers their first real look at the structure of the community. Previously, Maggie had been told that the Reaper called Pope had “marked” her and viewers have been trying to work out who this character is ever since.

It was suspected by most that Pope was the leader of the Reapers and AMC recently released an image of this character, who will be played by Ritchie Coster.

Now, a new trailer for Episode 4 gives viewers their first look at Pope in action. Along with this, it appears that the group might be very religion-centric — if the leader’s name didn’t give it away first.

In the clip, it is discussed that with all of the “chaos” currently in the world that “God is angry.”

Season 11 of The Walking Dead is currently airing every Sunday night at 9/8c on AMC.