The Walking Dead: Could Leah and Daryl be reunited in Episode 4?

Lynn Collins as Leah and Norman Reedus as Daryl Dixon, as they appeared in Episode 18 of The Walking Dead Season 10. Pic credit: AMC/Eli Ade

Fans have anticipated the return of Lean (Lynn Collins), who was first introduced in Episode 18 of The Walking Dead’s tenth season.

It is possible this character could return fairly soon.

Previously, she was Daryl Dixon’s (Norman Reedus) girlfriend and the original owner of Daryl’s canine, called Dog.

By the end of the episode, the couple had split and Leah left.

At first appearances, it looked like she left because she couldn’t compete with Daryl’s close bond to his missing friend, Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln).

However, there were a few subtle clues that Leah may have not left of her own accord — bullet holes in the walls of the cabin she and Daryl shared, as well as the fact she left Dog behind.

Now, as the Reapers attack, it looks possible that Daryl and Leah may have a reunion soon.

A theory sees Leah as a member of the Reapers

As previously reported by Monsters & Critics, an ongoing theory hints Leah was a member of the Reapers.

The details are a little sketchy, but for those who believe this, it is possible this group took Leah against and she wanted to stay.

Another variant theory sees Leah having already been a member of this group and rejoined with them after leaving Daryl.

Leah once talked about a group she was previously with and they might have been military trained, which sounds a lot like the Reapers.

If Leah is a member of the Reapers, she could turn up soon in The Walking Dead.

Lynn Collins stars as Leah, as seen in Episode 18 of The Walking Dead Season 11. Pic credit: AMC/Eli Ade

New synopsis for Episode 4 gives a clue

While there has been no official word Leah returns, a recent trailer appeared to show Leah in Reaper gear. Standing next to her is Dog, as Daryl looks on.

This is no definite confirmation, but it seems unlikely Dog would be so friendly with a stranger, especially one belonging to the group that attacked Daryl and his friends at the end of Episode 2.

Daryl’s group, headed by Maggie (Lauren Cohan), will end up separated by the Reapers during the attack in Episode 3 of The Walking Dead.

If Leah is a member of this group, it seems possible she will make an appearance soon and shake up Daryl’s world.

Now, the synopsis for Episode 4, released on IMDb, gives further evidence that Leah will show up as early as in Episode 4.

“Daryl and Dog get captured by the Reapers; they are taken to the Meridian and reconnect with a familiar figure from their past.”

The synopsis mentions that both Daryl and Dog will meet with someone from “their” past, and there is really only one person this could be — Leah.

How this meeting will go remains to be seen, but Norman Reedus recently discussed with TV Line the problems if Daryl and Leah meet up in Season 11 of The Walking Dead.

“There are definitely some unresolved issues there that will come back to haunt Daryl,” Reedus revealed before stating that the major problem is how quickly Daryl “quit searching for Leah.”

So, if the pair reunites, it probably won’t be a joyful reunion but viewers will just have to wait until Episode 4 airs in order to find out more.

