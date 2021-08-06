The Walking Dead: Did the new Season 11 trailer just reveal Leah’s fate?

Lynn Collins stars as Leah, as seen in Episode 18 of The Walking Dead Season 10. Pic credit: AMC/Eli Ade

The latest trailer for Season 11 of The Walking Dead may only be short, but it has given viewers plenty to think about since it was dropped as a part of AMC’s 11 weeks of reveals leading up to the final season’s premiere on August 22.

And, a split-second reveal may have just confirmed that Leah (Lynn Collins) will be returning to the hit zombie apocalypse series for its final installment.

Leah’s fate is currently a mystery in The Walking Dead

Viewers got a deeper look into some of their favorite characters when AMC released bonus episodes for Season 10 of The Walking Dead. One of these extra episodes was centered on Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) and revealed that he had a girlfriend for a brief amount of time.

Leah lived alone and had a puppy which later became Daryl’s dog, and the pair bonded.

However, due to Daryl’s obsession with finding out what happened to his friend, Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln), after a bridge collapsed and he was presumed dead, Leah ended up leaving him.

She left her dog and a note and was never seen again.

Until now.

Maybe.

Is that Leah and Dog, as seen in the latest Season 11 trailer for The Walking Dead? Pic credit: AMC

Is Leah a Reaper now?

The new trailer is only 30-seconds long and follows more closely the storyline of Alexandria. However, there is a very brief moment when an image of a Reaper standing next to a tree is shown.

Standing next to this person is what appears to be Daryl’s dog (also called Dog). In front is a person’s torso, but it definitely appears to be Daryl as he holds a hunting knife to his side.

While that person could be anyone, the assumption is that that is Dog next to them, giving the impression that Dog knows who this person is.

Added to this is a snippet shown earlier in the clip that shows a close-up of the masked person, and it certainly appears this Reaper could be a woman.

Could this Reaper be Leah? Pic credit: AMC

Before this teaser dropping, there had already been speculation that Leah would return at some point in Season 11 of The Walking Dead.

In addition to his, fans had already developed a theory that saw Leah being taken by the Reapers and her joining their ranks.

Of course, until Season 11 of The Walking Dead drops later this month, viewers will likely have no choice but to continue speculating about this potential new development.

Season 11 of The Walking Dead will premiere on August 22 at 9/8c on AMC.