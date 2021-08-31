The Walking Dead spoilers: Episode 3 will see Maggie’s group separated by the Reapers

Jeffrey Dean Morgan as Negan, C. Thomas Howell as Roy, Norman Reedus as Daryl Dixon, and Lauren Cohan as Maggie Rhee, as seen in Episode 2 of The Walking Dead Season 11. Pic credit: AMC/Josh Stringer

Episode 2 of AMC’s The Walking Dead ended on a cliffhanger once again. This time, the new group, referred to as the Reapers, attacked as Maggie’s (Lauren Cohan) crew headed toward a supplies stash.

However, the latest synopsis for the episode reveals that viewers need not worry about waiting to find out what happens next.

Episode 3 synopsis

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, the title of Episode 3 is “Hunted.” According to IMDb (Internet Movie Database), the synopsis is below.

“Maggie’s mission team gets separated and hunted by the Reapers; Carol, Rosita, Magna, and Kelly attempt to catch horses for Alexandria; Judith, RJ, Hershel, and Gracie cope with their parents going away.”

For those worried that the cliffhanger will not be resolved in the latest installment of The Walking Dead, need not fear as the synopsis clearly states a return to Maggie’s group. However, things do look grim as it is revealed they all “get separated and hunted.”

While the first two episodes of Season 11 of The Walking Dead dealt with two main storylines, it seems Episode 3 will return to Alexandria as Carol Peletier (Melissa McBride) heads a group in search of new horses.

Melissa McBride as Carol Peletier, Angel Theory as Kelly, and Nadia Hilker as Magna, as seen in Episode 3 of The Walking Dead Season 11. Pic credit: AMC/Josh Stringer

Now that gas is so scarce, horses are the main form of transport and having their horses killed means they cannot roam as far in their search for new supplies.

While the adults are away, Episode 3 will take a closer look at how the young children of the apocalypse cope with this, which should certainly be interesting to see.

Cailey Fleming as Judith, Anabelle Holloway as Gracie, Antony Azur as RJ, and Kien Michael Spiller as Hershel, as seen in Episode 3 of The Walking Dead Season 11. Pic credit: AMC/Josh Stringer

While the Commonwealth storyline is not mentioned in the synopsis, it is still possible that viewers will get to see what happens now that Eugene’s (Josh McDermitt) group has passed the first level of entry into this community.

New trailer for The Walking Dead

Along with the synopsis, a new trailer has been released for Episode 3. It opens with the attack on Maggie’s group by the Reapers.

This quickly shifts, and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) is suggesting to Maggie that they need to rethink their plan in the aftermath of the attack. However, Maggie disagrees with Negan, which comes as no surprise but does point out that regardless of what is going on, they all need to find food.

Later in the clip, it appears that Maggie and Negan are dragging an injured figure that looks to be Alden (Callan McAuliffe) into an abandoned shopping mall. This could potentially lead to the suspected tentative alliance that is forced upon the pair that are usually in open conflict with each other.

However, until the episode airs, this will likely remain speculation for the time being.

The Walking Dead airs Sunday nights at 9/8c on AMC.