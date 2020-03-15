The Walking Dead: Michonne’s final episode details

The Walking Dead has teased Michonne’s final episode of the show.

Actress Danai Gurira is leaving The Walking Dead this season, and it is one of those secrets that everyone already knows about.

AMC has also revealed a preview for Season 10, Episode 13. That’s the episode that will air on Sunday, March 22.

The preview of the episode called “What We Become” will get an online and television release once AMC has aired Season 10, Episode 12, on March 15.

Viewers who saw “Walk With Us” early through the AMC Premiere service knew it was time to see what would happen in the next new episode of the show.

For readers who want to jump a bit ahead, we have some spoilers for The Walking Dead Season 10, Episode 12, which will be aired by AMC at 9/8c on March 15.

The Walking Dead: Michonne’s final episode

AMC has revealed a synopsis for Danai Gurira’s final episode and it reads as follows:

“Michonne takes Virgil back to his mysterious island to reunite with his family; in exchange, Virgil promises weapons that could change the tide of the Whisperer War.”

As expected, it appears that things aren’t going to go as planned for Michonne on this journey to the mysterious island. Death is hinted at in the new preview, but we still don’t know what the future holds for her.

There has been some hope expressed on social media that Michonne could end up joining Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) in the coming Walking Dead movies or that Maggie (Lauren Cohan) will save her.

As of now, though, we don’t know Michonne’s fate.

Time for Black Panther and okay I know the movie is stunning and all characters are amazing, BUT honestly I'm in love with Okoye.

I fell in love with her as Michonne from The Walking Dead, and she's been my goddess ever since. pic.twitter.com/eERS8v3Mn8 — Rose DF (@_Astro_Nerd_) March 14, 2020

Only four episodes left of The Walking Dead Season 10

Once “Walk With Us” airs on March 15, there will only be four episodes left of The Walking Dead this season.

That doesn’t seem like enough air time to cover everything that they need, but it also shows why a cliffhanger is being projected for the end of Season 10.

We also learned the bad news that Talking Dead was canceled this week, so we aren’t going to get to see Chris Hardwick interview the surprise guests.

It also foreshadows the possibility that Danai Gurira might not get to appear on Talking Dead to speak about her exit from the show. That would be sad, indeed.

For viewers who haven’t seen the March 15 episode yet, buckle up, because it is going to change the outlook of everything. Then, get ready to see Michoone reappear on March 22 for possibly the last time on the franchise.

The Walking Dead airs Sunday nights at 9/8c on AMC.