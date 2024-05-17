The Voice’s Dan + Shay address leaving the show and say co-star is ‘shaking in her boots’

The Voice’s coaches are changing, with Dan + Shay among the individuals leaving the show.

They became the first duo to operate as a coaching team on the NBC competition show, even getting a custom double-chair designed as part of the set.

However, they won’t return for Season 26, as reports revealed they’re leaving along with John Legend and Chance the Rapper.

Rapper Snoop Dogg, singer Michael Buble, and returning coach Gwen Stefani will take their spots.

Ahead of their final episodes of this season of The Voice, Dan + Shay addressed their exit from the show.

In addition, they shared a message for fellow coach Reba McEntire regarding their time on the show.

Dan + Shay recently told ET Online that they “had too much fun” on NBC’s The Voice and “it really feels like family.” They said returning for live episodes after recording the earlier ones felt like “walking into a family reunion.”

When asked if they might return to the show again, they said it’s “absolutely a possibility.”

“We’re touring a lot this year, which we’re really excited about, but obviously it doesn’t allow us to come back [for Season 26], but yea I think that would be a blast if they would have us,” he told ET Online.

The duo is on The Heartbreak On The Map Tour, which kicked off on February 29 in Greenville, South Carolina. They last performed a show at Boston’s TD Garden in March.

Their busy multi-city tour resumes in Cincinnati, Ohio, on July 18. Before that date, they’ll perform at the LIV Golf Tournament in College Grove, Tennessee, on June 22.

Duo says their fellow coach is ‘shaking in her boots’

With several new coaches joining The Voice, ET asked Dan + Shay if they might have any advice for Snoop Dogg and Michael Buble for their rookie seasons.

“We got no wisdom. Those guys are seasoned pros at the top of their game. They don’t need our advice,” Dan said, adding, “They’re gonna have a blast.”

“That’s such a cool lineup- Gwen, Reba’s coming back. That’s a squad right there,” he said, suggesting, “Maybe we can sneak in and be mentors.”

Speaking of Reba, they also commented on her taking them on as The Voice competition moves to the semifinals and beyond.

All three of Dan + Shay’s top three moved on in the competition: Tae Lewis, Karen Waldrup, and Madison Curbelo. According to ET, Reba mentioned that just because all three of their top three moved on doesn’t mean they will win.

“She’s trying to make herself feel better. She’s nervous. She’s shaking in her boots,” Shay joked.

With Season 26, Reba will enter her third straight as a coach. However, Gwen’s return marks her eighth. Despite the No Doubt singer’s experience on the show, the duo still believes in Reba.

“She’s gonna give those guys a run for their money and Gwen,” Shay also said about Reba ahead of Season 26, admitting it would be a “fun season to watch.”

The Voice airs on Mondays and Tuesdays on NBC.