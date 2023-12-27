The View fans ask Alyssa Farah Griffin when will she announce her pregnancy

The View has been on hiatus during this holiday week, and Alyssa Farah Griffin has been busy posting on her Instagram about her travels with her husband, Justin Griffin.

Alyssah and her husband have just celebrated their second anniversary, so the common topic of when she will start her family has come up repeatedly.

Fans have scoured her photos lately for signs that she is hiding a baby bump and are not shy about speaking up on social media when they think that’s happening.

Just last month, fans thought she was hiding behind a red dress and cue card during a show that featured the dog sensation Tika the Iggy, an Italian Greyhound.

Today, after sharing about her Smokey Mountain getaway and tons of photos of her with Justin and her dog, Herbie, Alyssa shared a new and intriguing shot.

This one featured Alyssa wearing a loose-fitting blouse as she stood next to her husband, Justin, and both wore huge smiles.

Alyssa’s latest post has fans asking a particular question — Is she pregnant?

Alyssaa’s fans cannot wait to hear when she finally announces she is pregnant. They have been excitedly waiting for several months for confirmation.

Her latest photo on Instagram has fans asking about it again.

Her post has piqued the curiosity of several fans. Alyssa captioned her post, “Merry Christmas & happy New Year!”

One of her followers asked, “Pregnant?” Another said what is on everyone’s mind, “Waiting for an announcement. Whenever you’re ready.”

And yet another fan asked, “Wondering when you will announce? Congrats in advance!!”

Even more of her followers posted, one said, “Happy Holiday- it feels like you have exciting news.” And two others concurred, “That’s what I’m thinking,” said one. And the other said, “I was thinking the exact same thing.”

The last time that fans thought Alyssa was expecting, she posted cryptic photos of her and Justin out with what could have been alcoholic drinks in front of them. This seemed like it was an answer to the question.

Whoopi asked Alyssa pointedly on The View about a pregnancy

Alyssa’s fans are not the only ones noticing and hoping for Alyssa to announce a baby is coming. Whoopi Goldberg asked her live on The View if she was pregnant.

It was earlier this season, and Whoopi just bluntly asked, causing Alyssa to gasp, “No, Oh my God!” It was especially unnerving because Justin’s mother, Alyssa’s mother-in-law, was in the audience.

Maybe when The View returns with new episodes on January 2, 2024, Alyssa will have news to share with her fans.

The View airs weekdays at 11/10c on ABC.