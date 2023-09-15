The View’s Whoopi Goldberg interrupts show to ask Alyssa Farah Griffin if she’s pregnant

Whoopi Goldberg brought The View to a halt the other day when she interrupted herself to ask co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin if she was pregnant.

Mid-sentence, she stopped, looked at Alyssa, and simply asked, “Are you pregnant?”

Alyssa gasped and said, “No! Oh my God!”

Off camera, someone else asked, “Where did that come from?”

“You can’t say that when my mother-in-law is here, who’s dying for me to get pregnant!” Alyssa scolded Whoopi.

Subscribe to Monsters and Critics!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox.



“Why would you say that?” Joy Behar asked.

“Why? Do I look pregnant?” Alyssa asked. “Do I have a tummy?”

“Yes!” Whoopi said. “I just got a vibe. I’m so sorry.”

Alyssa Farah Griffin is not pregnant

Fortunately, Alyssa didn’t seem too offended by the question. Instead, she used it to discuss whether she and her husband, Justin Griffin, were thinking about having kids.

“But, we are not blessed to be pregnant yet. My husband and I are thinking about it,” Alyssa said. “We’re working on it.”

“Are you sure?” Sunny asked.

“Pretty sure,” Alyssa replied.

“Forgive me,” Whoopi interrupted. “I see — You have this glow.”

“I will take it! I will take it!” Alyssa smiled, clearly happy to have a glow to herself. Then, Alyssa promised to take a pregnancy test when she got home just to be sure that she was, in fact, not pregnant.

Meanwhile, Sunny said that there at The View, they like babies and baby showers, and Sara Haines joked that Alyssa should name her future baby Whoopi.

“Don’t do that to the baby,” Whoopi said as they continued with the Hot Topic following the pregnant pause in the show.

Fans react to Whoopi’s outburst

It didn’t take long for fans and critics to take to Twitter to express their feelings about Whoopi’s question.

One user found it hilarious: “I’m still laughing because this was so unhinged.”

Another user explained why they didn’t find it rude: “I didn’t find this offensive. If an older person says this it’s true or it’s going to happen. They just know!!” But the user added, “Now I had some random person ask me right AFTER I had my daughter while shopping at Target… that was rude AF.”

I didn't find this offensive. If an older person says this it's true or it's going to happen. They just know!! Now I had some random person ask me right AFTER I had my daughter while shopping at Target…that was rude AF. #TheView https://t.co/kBctlPXWec — CeCe (@CeCe67362007) September 15, 2023

Another user echoed the sentiment, noting that if an older person asks, they likely know that you’re pregnant — they just have the secret knowledge of knowing those kinds of things.

Pic credit: @Melancholy_Cool/Twitter

Still, another user thought it was “seriously tacky” for Whoopi to ask that question in the middle of the show.

Pic credit: @playsbyme/Twitter

Regardless, it doesn’t look like Alyssa is pregnant right now, though she may be in the future if she and her husband decide to try for kids.

Do you think Whoopi was rude? Sound off in the comments below.

The View airs weekdays at 11/10c on ABC.