The Umbrella Academy Season 3 renewed by Netflix

In some huge news, Netflix has announced that it has renewed The Umbrella Academy for a third season.

This is especially great since Season 2 of the Netflix sci-fi series ended on a cliffhanger, and while it was not as dramatic as Season 1’s end of the world, it left fans wanting more.

Now, fans can see the story wrap up in The Umbrella Academy Season 3.

Umbrella Academy Season 3 renewed

Variety reported that Netflix renewed The Umbrella Academy for a third season.

This makes sense, as Nielsen reported that The Umbrella Academy was the most-watched show in all of streaming the first week it was released.

In its first week of release, the Netflix original series was streamed over 3.011 million minutes. The second-place show wasn’t even close, with Shameless picking up 1.125 million minutes. No other show broke the million-minute mark.

Variety reports that Season 3 will feature another 10-episode season, putting The Umbrella Academy up to 30 episodes.

The show is based on three graphic novels written by My Chemical Romance singer Gerard Way with art by Gabriel Ba, Dave Stewart, Nick Filardio Jason Hyam, and Nate Piekos.

Spoilers follow concerning the end of The Umbrella Academy Season 2.

Umbrella Academy Season 3 rumors

The second season of The Umbrella Academy saw the Hargreeves siblings sent back in time after averting the apocalypse in their own timeframe, only to realize the apocalypse followed them to the past.

The siblings then had to find each other, decide whether or not they would stop the John F. Kennedy assassination, meet their adoptive father years before he adopted them, and then end up in a battle with legions of assassins sent to stop them from changing the future.

However, the ending had a major cliffhanger.

The Hargreeves stopped the apocalypse and averted another disaster by defeating the Commission assassins and then went back to the future to resume their lives.

However, when they arrived, they found that The Umbrella Academy never existed in this timeline. The Sparrow Academy replaced them; a group put together by their father, who chose to adopt different children after the event that created the superpowered babies.

The first season followed the first graphic novel, while the second season was a very loose adaptation of the second graphic novel. There is only one other graphic novel, but with the Netflix series using the twist ending, it will likely only be a very loose adaptation once again.

It also should likely mark the end of The Umbrella Academy on Netflix after three seasons.

The Umbrella Academy Season 1 and 2 are currently streaming on Netflix.