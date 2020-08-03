Harlan on The Umbrella Academy: Everything you need to know about the new superpowered kid

The Umbrella Academy Season 2 sent all the superheroes back to the ’60s and each member ended up in a new life before finding each other.

When it came to Vanya, who was the character that destroyed the world in the future, she got a second chance on life when she arrived in the ’60s with amnesia and was taken in by a local Dallas family.

That family was Carl, Sissy, and young Harlan, and here is what you need to know about Harlan on The Umbrella Academy.

Who is Harlan in The Umbrella Academy?

Harlan is the young son of a Dallas family who lives on a farm outside of Dallas. The boy suffers from autism in an era where the treatment for that affliction was almost negligible.

His father, Carl (Stephen Bogaert) is a salesman who spends more time at gentleman’s clubs than he does at home with his family. While there, he has little skills in dealing with his son, Harlan.

Sissy (Marin Ireland) also has little success in controlling Harlan when he has one of his mental breakdowns, which often involves breaking things, lashing out, and attacking those he finds threatening.

However, there is one person who could help get Harlan under control and that is Vanya, who has the experience of living in 2019 and knowing about a condition that she admits to Sissy is much more advanced and helpful in the future.

SPOILERS FOLLOW FOR HARLAN IN UMBRELLA ACADEMY SEASON 2

At one point in Season 2, Harlan hears Vanya and Sissy talking about the fractured family unit and goes on the run.

Vanya finds him in the water outside the farm, drowned. Vanya starts to apply CPR and accidentally gives Harlan some of her powers, which brings the boy back to life.

By the end of the season, Harlan is who is about to destroy the world, and while Vanya saves him and takes her power back, Harlan maintains some of the powers as he and his mother leave for California.

Expect this fact to tie into Season 3 of The Umbrella Academy.

Who plays Harlan on The Umbrella Academy?

What might shock people is that the boy who plays Harlan is someone anyone with kids knows.

Kelly, 13 years old, voices Chase, the German Shepherd police and spy dog, on the popular Nickolodeon cartoon PAW Patrol.

Harlan also won the Joey Awards for the Best Recurring or Leading Actor in a Television Series 5-10 Years for his role in the 2017 film, Creeped Out.

The Umbrella Academy Season 2 is currently streaming on Netflix.