The 15 best sci-fi movies on Netflix (July 2020)

Netflix is home to some of the best sci-fi movies for anyone looking for some out-of-this-world adventures.

With its own original films, as well as movies it has licensed over the years, there is something here for everyone who loves some good sci-fi entertainment.

From outer space epics to more grounded Earth-based sci-fi craziness, Netflix hits every corner of the world.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

Every month, Netflix deletes movies from its streaming service when contracts expire. The good news is that Netflix also had plenty of great movies to replace them.

Bookmark this page, as we will update this article every month to remove the films that drop off and add great new sci-fi movies you can enjoy every month.

Total Recall (1990)

Released in 1990, Arnold Schwarzenegger starred in the sci-fi movie Total Recall, from acclaimed director Paul Verhoeven.

The film takes place in 2084, and Schwarzenegger stars as a man named Douglas Quaid, who is having strange dreams about Mars. When he decides he wants to go to a company called Rekall, that can provide memory implants to simulate vacations, something goes wrong.

Soon, people are trying to kill Douglas, and he believes he might have a past life as a secret agent that was wiped from his memory. The answers to his questions rests on Mars.

Splice (2009)

Splice is a mind-bending sci-fi film by Vincenzo Natali, the man behind the cult-horror classic Cube.

Adrien Brody and Sarah Polley star as genetic engineers who hope to splice animal DNA to create hybrids for medical purposes.

They had already achieved success with a dog-sized worm hybrid that they wanted to mate with a female specimen. If this worked, the two would revolutionize science.

When they developed the female specimen, it grew at an accelerated rate, and they named her Dren. Soon, she developed into something more than they expected that became a danger to them and herself.

Back to the Future (1985)

Released in 1985, possibly the most beloved sci-fi movie on Netflix is the original Back to the Future.

Back to the Future already had its two sequels available to stream on Netflix, but now the original is there for fans as well.

Michael J. Fox stars as Marty McFly, a teenager who ends up sent to the past by an eccentric scientist friend, Doc Brown (Christopher Lloyd).

He then ends up meeting his parents when they were in high school and has to do everything he can not to change the future and wipe himself out of existence.

Bright (2017)

Bright is a Netflix original sci-fi action movie about a world where humans and aliens live together.

Will Smith is a human police detective who is forced to team up with a new partner – the first orc police officer in the LAPD. The world is an exaggerated version of the real world, with the racism focused on aliens, including orcs.

When the two are sent to a disturbance, they discover a Bright – a young elf girl who possesses extraordinary powers. With everyone wanting her for their own purposes, the two partners have to protect her and end up discovering a great conspiracy in their world.

Starship Troopers (1997)

In 1997, Paul Verhoeven adapted the sci-fi novel Starship Troopers into a movie, and it is currently available on Netflix.

The book was a pro-military, almost fascist novel that was turned on its head in Verhoeven’s movie. Instead of glorifying military and war, the film went overboard with the ideals, and it became a satire instead.

It is also one of the craziest sci-fi action movies you will ever see. Casper Van Dien, Dina Meyer, Jake Busey, and Michael Ironside starred in the film that became a massive cult classic.

Snowpiercer (2013)

Television fans just watched the first season of Snowpiercer come to an end, but movie fans had already gotten to see the story play out on the big screen in 2013.

Fans who want to catch up with that original movie once again can see it on Netflix.

The film has a great cast, with Chris Evans (Captain America), Tilda Swinton (Doctor Strange), Jamie Bell (Fantastic Four), and Ed Haris leading the way. It also has an Oscar-winning director in Bong Joon-ho (Parasite).

The story is about a train that is the only thing keeping the people on it from dying on the frozen wasteland that is Earth, and the class system on board that threatens to bring it all to an end.

I Am Mother (2019)

I am Mother is a former Sundance Film Festival sci-fi movie that was picked up and distributed by Netflix.

After an extinction-level event, a robot named Mother (voice by Rose Byrne) grows a human child from an embryo and raises it, calling the child, Daughter (Clara Rugaard).

Mother claims the surface of the planet is toxic, and the girl must remain protected to live. However, when a woman (Hilary Swank) shows up outside, it changes everything Daughter knows, and Mother realizes she has to defend her home at all costs.

E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial (1982)

Steven Spielberg created what remains his best family-friendly movie, and it is on Netflix for a new generation to discover.

E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial was a different taker on the alien movies of the time, as it was about a scientist alien who is trapped on Earth and needs to get back home.

He meets a boy named Elliott, and the two become close friends as they try to avoid scientists who want to capture the alien and experiment on it while trying to find a way to help E.T. phone home.

District 9 (2009)

In 2009, the world discovered a new exciting sci-fi filmmaker in Neill Blomkamp.

The movie that made him a bankable director was District 9, a film produced by Peter Jackson and based on Blomkamp’s short film, Alive in Joburg.

This is a movie that takes place after an alien spacecraft shows up over Earth, and the humans allow the bug-like aliens onto the planet, placing them into a concentration camp in South Africa, all living in impoverished conditions.

When one of the aliens, named Christopher Johnson, wants to escape Earth and return home with his son, a bureaucrat named Wikus (Sharlto Copley) ends up in the middle of the mess.

Apollo 18 (2011)

Apollo 18 is a movie that is an alternate history sci-fi film. The movie supposes that the Apollo 18 mission landed on the moon.

In real life, it was canceled. However, this time the mission lands, and the astronauts start to explore, finding something terrifying waiting for them.

This is one of the scariest movies on Netflix – a found footage film that shows that none of the astronauts made it back to Earth. It also explains why, in this world, the U.S. government never tried to go to the moon again.

The Signal (2014)

The Signal was a sci-fi movie released in 2014 at the Sundance Film Festival before getting a limited theatrical release.

Jonah, Nic, and Haley are three MIT students on a road trip in California when Haley is abducted by something in the sky, pulling her from the ground in a blinding white light.

Nic then wakes up and is interviewed by a doctor (Lawrence Fishburn) before he realizes he no longer has his legs, but now has super-powered prosthetics and escapes to figure out what is going on, and ends up realizing that nothing is as it seems.

Ex Machina (2015)

In 2014, sci-fi mastermind Alex Garland created the film Ex Machina, which was a high-brow sci-fi movie.

Domhnall Gleeson starred as a young programmer named Caleb who wins a contest to get to meet the CEO of the company in his luxurious, isolated home.

Caleb gets there and meets the CEO, Nathan (Oscar Isaac), as well as his servant Kyoko (Sonoya Mizuno). However, Caleb sees that Nathan is working on new robots with human-like AI and introduces him to Ava (Alicia Vikander).

When Ava starts to develop a personality and gets to know Caleb better, things spiral out of control.

Her (2013)

Spike Jonze has created some of the most unique and hip movies of the new century. In 2013, Jonze created his smallest yet still brilliant film.

Joaquin Phoenix stars as a lonely man in a futuristic Los Angeles. He decides he will use a virtual assistant AI with a female voice (Scarlett Johansson), and she begins to help him with all his needs.

Over time, he starts to become more reliant and begins to fall in love with the AI voice, whose entire programming is to become more personalized for his needs.

Freaks (2018)

Freaks is an original superhero movie that flew under the radar in 2018.

The movie is about a seven-year-old girl named Chloe who lives in a house and has never been outside or met any other person.

Her father (Emile Hirsch) has protected her from what he calls the “bad men,” but she longs for real life.

Soon, Chloe learns that there are abnormals in the world, which are people with superhuman abilities that the government is hunting down and capturing. Chloe is one of these abnormals, and the reason her father was so protective becomes apparent.

Self/Less (2015)

Ryan Reynolds stars in the movie Self/Less, which is a sci-fi movie on Netflix that was directed by visionary filmmaker Tarsem Singh (The Fall).

The story takes place in a world where a business tycoon with a terminal illness has his consciousness transferred into a new body (Reynolds).

However, when he starts to have hallucinations that might be the memories of the body he now possesses, he realizes that he was part of an immoral experiment and finds himself running for his life from others who took part in the “shedding” process before him.