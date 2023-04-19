The Twilight revival: New television series in the works for classic vampire romance

Twilight fans rejoice? The near-cult-classic romantic fantasy is getting a television series sometime in the future as the internet’s Twilight revival continues to spread.

Although it will be hard to fill Catherine Hardwicke’s shoes following the 2008 blue-filtered debut film, we’re confident Lionsgate Television can produce a quality series from the beloved vampire romance.

However, many people consider the original Twilight movies to be bad, boring, bland, and just not good. If that’s not enough, many weren’t fond of the acting in the films either, and as a whole, the series has received quite a bit of criticism over the years.

No one could ever truly replace Robert Pattinson as Edward Cullen and Kristen Stewart as Bella Swan, but we’re willing to give these writers and producers a chance to give this series a redemption arc.

Writer and producer Sinead Daly is reportedly working on the script with Lionsgate.

Daly has worked on Tell Me Lies, The Walking Dead: World Beyond, Raised by Wolves, Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency, and The Get Down, so perhaps her experience in mystery and drama will add some additional charm to the reVAMPed series.

i guess the vampire era is really back, but why twilight AGAIN?? https://t.co/161cOoZjcy pic.twitter.com/OnMPRAM0CX — The Vampire Chronicles | IWTV ⚰️ (@vampchronicles_) April 19, 2023

The Twilight television series is in its earliest stages, so there isn’t a whole lot known, but here’s what we do know.

What to know about the Twilight television series

Sources told The Hollywood Reporter everything they knew about this television series. However, since the show is in its earliest stages, only a few things are known for certain.

The Twilight movies are already under Lionsgate’s belt, but even before the series was over, they knew there was more they could do.

At the time Breaking Dawn: Part 2 was finished, Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer had high hopes for the future of the series (and The Hunger Games), as he told Wall Street that “there are a lot more stories to be told, and we’re ready to tell them when our creators are ready to tell those stories.”

That said, there’s currently a lot of mystery surrounding the events of this new series.

There is no set timeline or story at this time, or at least not one that’s been released. Daly is working with Lionsgate TV to determine what direction to take with the series, whether it is simply a remake of the previous movies or if it should go in another direction.

There are a few ways it could go in other directions, such as going into the future of the Cullens, the past of the original Cullen family before Bella, or something else entirely.

Although very little information about what’s in the works is available, rumors are circulating that author Stephanie Meyer will be involved in the adaptation.

OG Twilight fans react to the news of a television series

Although some are likely interested in seeing how this new series plays out, fans of the original Twilight movies don’t seem too thrilled with the idea of a reboot.

Many fans weren’t sure how well the series would do without its iconic cast and dialogue.

the twilight reboot will NEVER be able to properly recreate BELLA WHERE THE HELL HAVE YOU BEEN LOCA so they should just quit now pic.twitter.com/SG7pVGId4a — bug (@inkbugfic) April 19, 2023

Taylor Lautner, where the hell are YOU, loca? It would be impossible to recreate the same energy of Jacob, Edward, and Bella without Taylor Lautner (the OG, not his wife, although she’s lovely), Rob Pat, and Kristen Stewart.

imagine thinking you could ever come close to the icon that is twilight (2008) pic.twitter.com/YRt3mIAaZi — tinks 🌙 (@prettymagicx) April 19, 2023

Plus, the baseball scene? Ashley Greene, Jackson Rathbone, Nikki Reed, Kellan Lutz?

idc for the twilight tv show cause they will not top this scene pic.twitter.com/Zlk6EwUQ49 — NOSTALGIA (@notgwendalupe) April 19, 2023

Maybe it would be better to stick to a sequel or prequel — Twitter will never be able to recognize anyone else as these characters.

you can’t top this pic.twitter.com/l7zYnzVfpt — twilight renaissance | fanpage (@twilightreborn) April 19, 2023

Regardless, we can probably expect any Twilight reboot to be watched with great pleasure and great criticism, following in the footsteps of its predecessor.

Can we bring the blue filter back, please?