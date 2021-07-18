The Twilight Saga enjoys a revival on Twitter after series is added to Netflix

All the Twilight movies have been added to Netflix and fans are freaking out. Pic credit: Paramount Pictures

Is this the beginning of a Twilight Saga resurgence? Twitter says yes. The Twilight Saga was added to Netflix on Friday, causing a buzz on social media.

Netflix’s latest five-film addition has sparked renewed conversation about the global phenomenon that hit our screens thirteen years ago. The series was surrounded by a rabid dedication from its fanbase, and the rivalry between Team Edward and Team Jacob remains fierce as ever.

Based on the books by Stephenie Meyer, The Twilight Saga follows your average teenage girl, Bella Swan (Kristen Stewart), who finds herself caught in a love triangle with brooding vampire, Edward Cullen (Robert Pattinson) and smoldering werewolf, Jacob Black (Taylor Lautner).

Sign up for our Movie newsletter!

Twilight’s first movie was Stewart, Pattinson, and Lautner’s breakout roles and grossed a stunning $393 million worldwide. Its sequel, New Moon, broke records for advance ticket sales and enjoyed the sixth-highest opening weekend worldwide. The franchise’s fifth and final installment, Breaking Dawn Part 2, became the highest-grossing in the series at $830 million.

The combination of shirtless werewolves, sparkly vampires, and teenage angst proved wildly popular among teenagers during the late 2000s, and fans old and new still share an unwavering commitment to making sure Twilight is trending on social media.

The Twilight series on Netflix: Twitter has memes

Netflix fans have welcomed Twilight back on the screens and into their lives, and Twitter has become inundated with memes.

Alongside an edited picture featuring Joey from Friends, one fan joked, “me now that the whole twilight saga is now on Netflix,”

me now that the whole twilight saga is now on Netflix pic.twitter.com/bFOwO8dYVo — briana alondra 🧚‍♀️🍓 (@Brianaaaalondra) July 17, 2021

“I was getting sad but twilight is gonna be on Netflix tomorrow,” wrote another.

I was getting sad but twilight is gonna be on Netflix tomorrow pic.twitter.com/DdnhpQfAr0 — N444T (@nautalii) July 15, 2021

One fan shared a tribute to Bella’s Lullaby, a song composed by Edward in the Twilight universe.

Me whenever Bella’s Lullaby plays in the #TwilightSaga pic.twitter.com/nB3L1ePgPB — mariah ramos (@maramosaaa) July 17, 2021

“My day just got better,” another quipped.

The Twilight Saga is on Netflix….my day just got better pic.twitter.com/WEaOOrRMxh — aries’ finest (@stiill_dre) July 16, 2021

Will there be a new Twilight movie?

Following the release of the Twilight movies, author Stephanie Meyer published another Twilight book in August last year, Midnight Sun.

Midnight Sun tells the story from Edward’s perspective. The companion novel unravels Edward’s intriguing past and fans can finally learn Edward’s innermost thoughts.

A new Twilight book has since had fans speculating if another movie installment may be on the horizon. Unfortunately, fans may be disappointed. At this time, there have been no announcements about a Midnight Sun movie.

If this changes in the near future, we could expect a movie within two years from the start of production. Right now, the earliest predicted date for a new Twilight movie would be between 2023 – 2024.

However, considering Midnight Sun is simply a retelling of the first novel, it may be unlikely a movie will follow. In the meantime, fans now have all five movies available to stream on Netflix!

The Twilight Saga is now streaming on Netflix.