Taylor Lautner jokes about sharing name with his wife, Taylor Lautner

Taylor Lautner and his wife, also Taylor “Tay” Lautner, have a bit of an unusual situation in that they share the same name. However, Taylor has taken comments on the rare situation in stride and even joked about now sharing a name with his wife.

Taylor and Tay were officially wed on November 11, 2022. However, they had been publicly dating since 2018 before becoming engaged last year.

Tay’s maiden name is Dome, but Taylor previously confirmed that she was taking his last name. Now that they are officially married, they are both officially Taylor Lautner.

Reacting to the situation, one news site released an article with the headline, “Taylor Lautner and Taylor Lautner? What Happens When Couples Have the Exact Same Name?”

Taylor took to social media to answer the question with a cheeky response. He reshared the article’s headline, which was paired with a picture of him and Tay posing at a public event.

In the caption, he joked, “You name your dogs and kids Taylor as well to make it more fun duh (completely kidding).”

How Taylor Lautner and Taylor Lautner navigate having the same name

Taylor’s cheeky response suggested that he and Tay would also name their children Taylor. That way, they’ll have an entire family of Taylor Lautners and could create some real chaos and confusion.

Of course, he was just joking, although some might still be wondering what the answer to the Wall Street Journal’s question was and how the couple actually goes about having the same name without causing confusion.

Taylor did briefly address how they navigate sharing the same name while appearing on The Kelly Clarkson Show. It was the same show in which he confirmed that Tay was taking his last name.

He joked, “We’re literally going to be the same person.”

As far as them having the same name, he said they either keep things super simple or make things super complicated when it comes to differentiating the two.

He later explained that the confusion is lessened by the fact that he usually goes by Taylor while his wife largely goes by Tay. Additionally, he said some people will even just refer to them as “boy Tay” or “girl Tay.”

Taylor also said that he and Tay are fine with “whatever works” for other people.

Taylor’s and Tay’s relationship timeline

Taylor and Tay first met sometime during Taylor’s acting hiatus. He rose to prominence in the early 2000s for starring in The Twilight Saga but opted to take a break from acting beginning in 2016.

During that time, his sister, Makena Lautner, introduced him to Tay. He confirmed that his sister was playing matchmaker and that she told him, “Dude, I found your future wife. You need to meet this girl.”

It turned out Makena was right as Taylor and Tay hit it off after the meeting. By October 28, 2018, they had made their relationship Instagram official with a Halloween photo.

The two continued dating while Tay worked to complete her education and became a registered nurse. In 2019 she made a post expressing gratitude for Lautner’s support of her while she finished her education.

By November 2021, Taylor had popped the question and the two became officially engaged.

Almost exactly a year later, they officially tied the knot and had their gorgeous wedding captured by Vogue. Taylor happily introduced the pair as “Mr. and Mrs. Taylor Lautner.”

The two enjoyed a honeymoon in Mexico and are now ready to navigate being newlyweds with the same name.