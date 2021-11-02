Kristen Stewart announces engagement to Dylan Meyer

Kristen Stewart was at the Underwater Fan Screening at the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema in Los Angeles. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Kristen Stewart announced on the Howard Stern Show that she and Dylan Meyer were engaged and will be getting married.

According to Yahoo! Entertainment, Meyer was the one who proposed.

This isn’t the first time Kristen Stewart talked about Dylan Meyer on the Howard Stern Show, and she credits her appearance on the show two years ago for their engagement.

Stewart and Meyer first became romantically involved in 2019, and Stewart announced in 2019 that she couldn’t wait for the two of them to be engaged.

Kristen Stewart touched on how gender roles make things like proposals in their relationship a bit confusing, stating, “With two girls, you never who’s going to fulfill what weird f***ing gender role thing and we don’t do that or think about it in those terms… So I was kind of joking for a bit: No, I want to be proposed to. She just grabbed that bowl and made it happen. It was f**king so cute.”

Stewart admitted on the show in 2019 that she told Meyer she loved her after only being together for about two weeks. Fortunately, the pair have been solidly together ever since.

“It's a short ride on this earth, spend your time with someone that inspires you to be the best version of yourself.” – dylan



Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer are getting married 😭👰🏼‍♀️🤵‍♀️🤍 pic.twitter.com/lZ8tchmOs9 — |Kristen| (@bellaxkristen) November 2, 2021

Who is Dylan Meyer?

Elle reports that Dylan Meyer is a screenwriter and actress.

She co-wrote and produced Netflix’s XOXO and wrote episodes for Miss 2059. Meyer also wrote the short films Loose Ends and Rock Bottom.

Kirsten Stewart and Dylan Meyer met on a movie set six years ago but did not become romantically involved until two years ago.

Although Stewart does not use Instagram, Meyer has posted their relationship there, as well as many photos of animals and nature.

In October of 2019, Meyer posted the first photo of them together, marking the public announcement of their relationship.

The couple was first spotted together less than a month after the last sighting of Kristen Stewart and her ex-girlfriend, model Stella Maxwell. Stewart and Meyer have only been seen with each other since their first sighting.

With the announcement of their engagement, many fans are reminded of Kristen Stewart’s previous relationship with Twilight co-star Robert Pattinson, and most importantly, their break-up.

When did Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson break up?

Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson began dating in 2009, and the couple broke up after almost four years in May of 2013.

Us Magazine notes the reason for their breakup being a cheating scandal, as there were rumors that Stewart cheated on Pattinson with director Rupert Sanders.

However, the pair don’t seem to have any hard feelings toward each other and are still friends. Fans have deemed their happiness to be more important over staying together.

I will always support these two no matter what whether they are together or not I just want their happiness that's all that matters to me nothing else!!! ❤🥰🙂 #KristenStewart #RobertPattinson pic.twitter.com/FBoSsA172A — Chelsea Anderson.♥️🥝 (@ChelseaAMusic) November 2, 2021

In 2019, Stewart stated, “When me and Rob were together, we did not have an example to go by.” Given their young ages and the popularity of the Twilight films at the time, it is possible that the publicity of their relationship made it hard to maintain as well.

Although Robert Pattinson has reportedly been in a few relationships since then, one with FKA Twigs and most recently with Suki Waterhouse, Pattinson prefers to keep his romantic life extremely private.

When speaking on his relationships, Pattinson said, “I can’t understand how someone can walk down the street holding hands, and it’s the same as when I do it and a hundred people are taking your photo. The line between when you’re performing and when you’re not will eventually get washed away and you’ll go completely mad.”

This is similar to a sentiment shared by Stewart in 2015, where she said, “If you’ve been hurt — you know when you’ve broken up with someone and you look at someone walking down the street holding hands and think, ‘Ugh, give it a f**kin’ year. Let me know how you feel in a year.'”

Regardless of their past relationship together and feelings toward romance in general, things seem to be working relatively well for both Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson now.

Although they are not celebrating a public engagement at this time, Robert Pattinson has reportedly been living with Suki Waterhouse since 2018. Fans may be able to celebrate their engagement one day as well.