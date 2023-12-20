The Rookie Season 6 trailer, premiere date, cast, and everything else we know

The Rookie fans have been waiting a while for Season 6 to premiere, and the wait isn’t over yet.

It’s been over seven months since The Rookie Season 5 finale aired on ABC.

The Writers Strike and the SAG-AFTRA strike delayed Season 6, but thankfully, there’s good news for The Rookie fans.

Filming for Season 6 of The Rookie has begun with several cast members using social media to reveal their excitement about being back at work.

“The band is back together….And @nathanfillion clearly didn’t like my joke. #therookie let’s roll. 🚓🚑👮🏼‍♂️,” Eric Winter (Bradford) shared in an Instagram post.

ABC has also given The Rookie fans something to look forward to with a first-look teaser and premiere date.

Let’s look at what we know about The Rookie Season 6.

ABC has teased the upcoming season of The Rookie with a quick video clip to promote the show. The footage shared on the show’s official Instagram account doesn’t reveal major spoilers.

Instead, the video teases the Mid-Wilshire team is stronger together with glimpses of the drama unfolding, including a car chase, breaking down a door, explosions, and more, as the voiceover reiterates the strength of the group.

It also promotes the premiere date of the new season. The Rookie Season 6 will premiere Tuesday, February 20, at 9/8c on ABC.

The Rookie Season 6 cast and other show details

There has been an update on returning core cast members and a premiere date.

Besides Eric, Nathan Fillion (Nolan), Melissa O’Neil (Chen), Mekia Cox (Harper), Richard T. Jones (Grey), Alyssa Diaz (Lopez), Shawn Ashmore (Wesley) and Jenna Dewan (Bailey) are all back in action on The Rookie.

The one former cast member up in the air is Tru Valentino (Thorsen). Season 5 ended with a cliffhanger of Thorsen coding after being shot. However, Tru has been spotted with the cast, so it does bode well for his return.

In other casting news, Lisseth Chavez, who plays Nolan’s boot Celina Juarez, has been upped to series regular for Season 6.

Plot and storylines for The Rookie Season 6 are being kept under wraps. However, we do know that the ABC drama reaches a major TV milestone during the season.

The Rookie just finished filming the show’s 100th episode. A carousel of photos from the celebration for the milestone was shared via The Rookie’s Instagram account.

Who’s ready for Season 6 of The Rookie?

Fans looking for a little refresher on The Rookie ahead of the new season can rewatch the entire series on Hulu.

The Rookie Season 6 premieres Tuesday, February 20 at 9/8c on ABC.