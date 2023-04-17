The Rookie renewed for Season 6: See the cast reactions

The Rookie will be back for another season, and the cast has been reacting to the exciting news since it was announced.

As Season 5 of The Rookie returns after a brief hiatus, the cast and crew have something to celebrate.

Earlier today, ABC revealed the cop drama was renewed for another season.

Deadline was the first to break the news; sharing it wasn’t a big surprise as The Rookie has been ratings gold for the network.

Moving the show to Tuesday nights to pair with the spin-off The Rookie: Feds was a great move by ABC to compete with CBS’ highly popular FBI block.

ABC didn’t’ reveal details about Season 6 or confirm if the entire cast would be back.

However, a few cast members have reacted to the exciting news, proving they are ready to continue with The Rookie Seasons 6.

The Rookie cast reacts to Season 6 renewal news

Eric Winter, who has played Tim Bradford on The Rookie since day one, took to Instagram to express his happiness the show was continuing.

“Could not be happier with the news we got today!! @therookieabc fans get ready! We are coming in 🔥🔥🔥 congrats to our entire cast and crew! We love what we do. @alexihawley @abcnetwork @eone_tv thank you for making this show possible! #therookie #season6 #bradford,” was the caption on his IG post.

Melissa O’Neil also used Instagram to react to the news. She has played Lucy Chen on the series and is ready to see what’s next for Chen and Bradford.

In a video, Melissa screamed about the Season 6 announcement while writing captioning the post, “SEASON 6 @therookieabc Let’s Goooooooo! Grateful. Grateful. Grateful.”

Shawn Ashmore shared a picture of the Deadline article on Instagram to reveal his reaction. The actor plays legal eagle Wesley Evers on the show and took time to thank the fans.

“Thank you to all @therookieabc fans who support the show and allow us to continue this amazing journey:) ✌️❤️,” he wrote.

Newbie Lisseth Chavez, boot Celina Juarez on the show, popped up in the comments section of Shawn’s post. Lisseth kept her response simple, writing “YESSSSS” with several clapping emojis.

How many episodes are left in The Rookie Season 5?

Monsters and Critics previously revealed a preview for The Rookie Season 5 Episode 20, airing Tuesday, April 18 at 8/7c. It’s been three weeks since the hit ABC show was new, so fans are ready for a new episode.

The bad news is that The Rookie only has three episodes remaining in the current season, bringing the episode count to 22. Season 5 of The Rookie comes to an end on Tuesday, May 2, which is a bit early considering it’s sweeps month.

However, ABC must have other plans for Tuesday night during sweeps because The Rookie: Feds and Will Trent are also airing their finales on the same night.

It’s going to be a long summer without new episodes of The Rookie. Thankfully the show will be back in the fall, and Seasons 1-5 can be rewatched on Hulu.

The Rookie airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.