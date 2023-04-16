The Rookie preview: Two surprise returns bring chaos for Nolan and Bradford

The Rookie is finally back after a three-week hiatus as Season 5 begins to wind down ahead of the highly anticipated finale.

Season 5 of The Rookie has been quite a roller coaster ride, and that won’t be changing for Episode 20, airing on Tuesday, April 18 at 8/7c.

The preview for the upcoming episode of the ABC show teases two big returns that impact Nolan (Nathan Fillion) and Bradford (Eric Winter) the most but a few other key characters too.

Bradford gets a blast from the past when his ex-wife, Isabel (Mircea Monroe), while Nolan deals with bounty hunter Skip Tracer Randy (Flula Borg), popping back up.

S.T.R. is the title of the episode.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Thanks to ABC, The Rookie fans have been given a little teaser to tide them over until Tuesday.

Why are Isabel and Skip Traer Randy back on The Rookie?

In the promo footage, Bradford informs Chen (Melissa O’Neil) his ex-wife Isabel is back in town and needs to talk. Que Isabel showing up at Chen’s apartment to speak with Bradford.

Tamara (Dylan Conrique) questions Chen about Bradford’s ex. Chen admits it’s a little weird. No further details are given on why Isabel has reached out. Chances are Isabel is in trouble and needs a little assistance from Bradford.

Skip continues to find himself in situations where dead bodies are around. Skip reaches out to Harper (Mekia Cox) as he gets busted for breaking into a house where someone was murdered.

The cops roll in as Skip, with a smile on his face, puts his hands up, revealing blood is all over them. If that’s not bad enough, it happens again, this time with Skip calling Nolan and making a very hilarious reference to a Britney Spears song.

Nolan wonders what’s really going on, and The Rookie fans will have to watch the episode to find out the answer to that question.

That’s not the only teaser ABC released for the upcoming episode of The Rookie. The latest one has Tamara showing her protective side.

Tamara has Chen’s back on The Rookie

A sneak peek at The Rookie Season 5 Episode 20 shows the awkward interaction when Isabel first arrives at Chen’s apartment. While Bradford, Chen, and Isabel do their best to keep it pleasant, Tamara’s guard goes up.

Tamara questions Chen about Isabel but gets a warning from Chen to take it down a notch, but Tamara isn’t having it. She comments on the weird situation as an uncomfortable Chen finally agrees that is the case.

This prompts Tamara to inform Chen she plans to do a little digging on Isabel. Chen tries to stop her to no avail, as Tamara’s already on it.

What’s really going on with Isabel? Why does Skip Tracer Randy keep landing in trouble?

Those questions and more will be answered on the next episode of The Rookie, so be sure to tune in.

The Rookie airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.