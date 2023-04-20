The Rookie Season 5 Episode 21 preview teases The Rookie: Feds crossover event

The Rookie Season 5 Episode 21 features a major The Rookie: Feds crossover event that has both teams racing against the clock.

In an episode titled Going Under, FBI Agent Laura Stensen (Britt Robertson) goes missing.

All hands are on deck to find one of their own as the FBI leans heavily on LAPD to help save one of their own.

It’s not all about saving Stensen, either.

There’s a danger looming in Los Angeles that also comes into play.

ABC has given The Rookie fans a first look at the big event as both The Rookie and The Rookie: Feds gear up for their final episodes of the season.

The Rookie and The Rookie: Feds crossover event promo

In the preview footage, Stensen gets tased as she’s walking to her car, putting both teams on high alert. A very tense and worried Garza (Felix Solis) makes it clear time is of the essence in finding Stensen.

Clips of Clark (Niecy Nash) and Nolan (Nathan Fillion) flash across the screen, revealing these two are teaming up once again. Things come to a dramatic halt as Stensen’s life hangs in the balance while the cops and feds are left shaken.

The synopsis for Going Under reads, “Officer Lucy Chen goes undercover to infiltrate an illegal firearm operation; Detective Harper and Officer John Nolan work together to solve a mystery involving severed limbs found around the city.”

Nothing in the synopsis has to do with the promo, which means the crossover event will likely play out more on The Rookie: Feds. However, the case that Nolan, Harper (Mekia Cox), and Chen (Melissa O’Neil) are working on during The Rookie likely plays into the crossover.

All of that means The Rookie fans will need to watch both shows to get a final result. Since the finale airs soon, viewers are going to want to be up to speed and not miss a thing ahead of the summer hiatus.

How many episodes are left in The Rookie Season 5?

As mentioned above, the end of The Rookie Season 5 is near. There are only two episodes left in the season, making Episode 21 the penultimate.

ABC has shared that the finale for The Rookie Season 5 will air on Tuesday, May 2, which is early considering it’s May sweeps. The Rookie: Feds Season 1 finale will air on the same night.

The good news is that The Rookie will be back for Season 6 next fall. ABC announced the renewal earlier this week, with several of the cast members taking to social media to react.

The Rookie airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC. The Rookie: Feds airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on ABC.