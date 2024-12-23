The Price Is Right host Drew Carey calls audience members ‘judgmental’ during awkward game moment

Drew Carey wants the Price Is Right audience to remain positive and supportive rather than doubtful when pricing games occur.

The host and the rest of the game show’s crew love seeing people win on stage, and it’s one of the rare game shows that also allows some audience participation.

The audience members can play a key role during The Price Is Right, helping contestants by shouting numbers and helpful information during games.

One of the show’s models even listed the audience as one of his helpful tips for prospective contestants to increase their chances of winning.

However, many people yell answers at once, and a contestant might choose their answer based on it being a friend or family member.

During an awkward part of an episode, Drew took a moment to call out some of the audience for how they reacted to a contestant’s attempt to win a difficult game.

Drew Carey called out the TPIR audience for their reaction

A contestant, Brian, played Switcheroo, which has existed on The Price Is Right for nearly 50 years. In this game, the contestant gets 30 seconds and various prices on the board with a missing number in each.

The goal is to choose available number cubes from the gameboard and place them in the correct blank spots for each prize item.

Brian had an iron, massager, pillow, and an ice scraper as prizes on the board, each costing $99 or less. However, the big prize was a car with the second-to-last number missing from its five-digit price.

As the contestant placed numbers, Drew mentioned, “He’s not rushing as much” as others who play Switcheroo. However, the contestant finished placing numbers with about 10 seconds remaining.

As the contestant returned to stand next to Drew, production ran down the rest of the game’s timer, and the buzzer sound effect went off.

Based on the footage, it sounded as if some audience members expressed disapproval over where the contestant placed the numbers, with audible groans. Drew paused for a moment and stared at the audience.

“Well, good morning, judg-mental!” Drew said as some of the audience laughed at his exaggerated line.

The camera panned to show the audience, with some individuals laughing and others seeming interested in the numbers on the gameboard.

Drew revealed that Brian only had two numbers in the right spots and then gave him another 30 seconds to switch numbers. Brian switched a few around but only got one right this time.

Luckily for him, when Drew asked which one he got right, it was the price of the car, giving him the biggest prize of the five available.

“Yeah!” model Alexis Gaube yelled as she high-fived Drew after the game.

Fans reacted to seeing Switcheroo on TPIR

Fans shared their opinions about the contestant and the pricing game on Instagram, with some even suggesting the game should be retired.

“Oh, no! Really one number right? Last time a contestant got 5 right,” a fan wrote in the comments.

Another called it their “Least favorite game on TPIR” and said “Don’t see many win- glad he did.”

Others said, “Not an easy game” and “Switcheroo must be RETIRED.”

It’s not the first game that fans have requested to be retired. Monsters and Critics recently reported that Drew and fans were criticizing the game That’s Too Much, which a contestant lost during a recently aired episode.

While Drew suggested the game needed a name change, frustrated fans recommended removing it from the game show’s lineup because they did not see many winners.

Switcheroo has been among the active games on The Price Is Right since 1976. However, one has to wonder if it might be outdated and needs to go or if it could use some other change to make it more popular with viewers.