The Price Is Right host Drew Carey and co-stars tackle viral dance trend with ‘hilarious’ outcome

When they’re not filming for The Price Is Right, Drew Carey and crew are having fun filming viral dance trends!

TPIR model Amber Lancaster recently shared a video featuring herself with Drew, announcer George Gray, and fellow model James O’Halloran.

It opens with the four co-stars posed on stage around a large dollar sign. Amber is kneeling on one knee praying, George and James are leaning on part of the set, and Drew appears to have passed out.

As the music continues with singing, James is in front and center, doing leg lunges up and down. His three castmates remain frozen in poses or out of the picture.

It switches up as each individual gets the spotlight to show some moves, including Amber or George grooving to the music and Drew bopping his head close to the camera.

The hilarious video, set to Gotye’s Somebody That I Used to Know, closes with all four co-stars performing various moves simultaneously.

“So grateful for a cast that puts up with my lunch break shenanigans 😜,” Amber wrote in the caption for her TikTok video.

Fans reacted to the TPIR stars’ ‘hilarious’ video

Many individuals reacted to Amber’s video on TikTok and Instagram, calling it “hilarious” or praising the TPIR stars for uploading such an entertaining post.

As of this writing, the TikTok video has received over 136,000 views, while her Instagram post tallied over 183,000 views and 230 comments.

“What I needed without knowing I needed it,” one fan wrote in the IG comment section.

Another called it “the best thing I’ve seen all year!!!”

“Drew is barely holding it together,” a commenter wrote, while one posted, “I feel like this is totally up Drew’s alley” and called it “amazing.”

The Price Is Right fans loved the video. Pic credit: @amberlancaster/Instagram

Drew was involved in standup and improv comedy, as viewers saw him on television starring in his sitcom, The Drew Carey Show, and Whose Line Is It Anyway?

Surprisingly, Drew doesn’t appear or post often on his social media pages, so this was a pleasant surprise for fans thanks to his co-star.

Amber’s video comes from a troupe’s viral dance trend

A Netherlands-based dance troupe, CDK Company, is responsible for creating the viral dance trend that inspired Amber’s recent video.

The troupe performed a unique dance set to Goyte’s song, Somebody That I Used to Know. As of this writing, their video has over 16 million views on YouTube.

Check out their video below, which shows a highly stylized dance routine featuring a fantastic set, costumes, and choreography.

On their official TikTok page, the group has amassed over 12 million views on a short clip cut from the full video.

It also inspired many others to perform the viral dance challenge, spawning all sorts of crazy and clever creations on social media.

That now includes The Price Is Right stars, as Amber encouraged Drew, James, and George to participate in the popular trend.

The results were entertaining, and fans seemed fully invested because many wanted to see more of the game show’s stars’ fun antics!