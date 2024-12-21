The Price Is Right host Drew Carey suggests changing up game before contestant’s disappointing loss

Drew Carey believes producers should consider a change for one of the pricing games contestants play on The Price Is Right.

Carey began hosting the show in 2007, taking over for retired game show legend Bob Barker.

Since then, various games have debuted and survived on The Price Is Right, and fans have suggested that some more challenging games should be retired.

Among them is Rat Race, which Drew helped introduce to the show. Some fans think producers should remove it from the lineup of games.

A recent The Price Is Right episode featured a contestant trying to win a brand-new car.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

He’d need to conquer another pricing game that arrived on the show before Drew did to do so.

Drew suggests a change for TPIR game ahead of watching a contestant lose

A contestant, Ismael, attempted to win a new SUV on The Price Is Right. Drew explained how That’s Too Much works, as the contestant needed to identify the price on the game board “just over the price” of the car.

“When you see that, yell out, ‘That’s Too Much,’ and if you’re right, that’s your new automobile over there,” Drew said.

He started the game by flipping the first card on the board to reveal a potential car price of $25,844. Ismael said to keep going.

The next was $27,095, and he kept going. With help from the audience, he kept going to reveal $29,450.

“I’ll stay right there,” Ismael told Drew, who gave him a look.

“That’s too much,” Ismael quickly said.

“Thank you!” Drew replied since that was a rule he mentioned at the game’s start.

“We really should change the game’s name to Stay Right There, or No More, or something,” Drew said before chuckling over the suggestion.

He asked model Amber Lancaster to reveal the car’s actual price, which she held on a card.

Unfortunately, the car’s price was $31,280, so Ismael lost.

“Aw, come on!” Drew yelled out, telling him, “I was with you.”

Ismael was still excited, as he’d previously won a new computer to get on stage from Contestants Row. He also had an opportunity to spin the wheel and try to win one of the Showcase prize packages.

That’s Too Much debuted during Bob Barker’s era

Fans of The Price Is Right expressed frustration over seeing a video of a contestant losing a game, and others suggested the game doesn’t yield many winners.

“No idea why they posted this if it was lost,” a YouTube commenter said.

“They need to retire this game,” another commenter wrote, with someone replying, “Couldn’t agree more.”

The commenter said, “The producers of TPIR really don’t have the brains and guts to RETIRE games that have become harder for the contestants.”

Pic credit: @thepriceisright/YouTube

“They better NOT post pricing games where a contestant loses,” a commenter said, adding they should stop having That’s Too Much on the show as often as they do.

That’s Too Much is relatively new compared to some of the show’s longtime games. It debuted in 2001, when Barker still hosted The Price Is Right.

It involves 10 fake car prices, ranked from lowest to highest on the game board. At the contestant’s request, the host continues to reveal card after card in order.

When the contestant believes the price they are on is higher than the car’s price, they tell the host, “That’s too much.” If they guess correctly, they win the car.

It’s unknown what percentage of contestants win the game. While Drew just wants to change the title to help contestants, many fans seem to want it completely removed from the show’s lineup for various reasons.