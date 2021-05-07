The Irregulars was canceled after one season on Netflix

The Irregulars was cancelled after only one season. Pic credit: Netflix

Sad news for fans of The Irregulars!

Rumors hinted Netflix renewed the paranormal thriller for a second season. However, the announcement that Netflix canceled The Irregulars squashed that news.

What is The Irregulars?

The Irregulars premiered on Netflix on March 26, 2021, and became quite the trending show. However, its time in the spotlight was short-lived and fans have heard little about it since its debut.

On the week of its premiere, Pasadena Now identified the series as one of the “most-streamed” programs of the week, beating Marvel’s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which was actively dropping episodes at the same time.

With all eight hour-long episodes of The Irregulars premiering at once on Netflix, the series had a viewership of 643 million minutes in its first week.

This dark series transported fans back to 221B Baker Street, the home of the infamous detective Sherlock Holmes and his partner-in-crime John Watson.

However, those two legendary characters took a backseat to a gang of “troubled street teams” — called The Irregulars. The crime-solving duo and the street gang team together to tackle a series of paranormal crimes troubling Victorian London.

The series featured a Black actor playing John Watson (Royce Pierreson) and canonically made the character gay and infatuated with Sherlock Holmes, two standout characteristics for the ever-popular character.

What are people saying?

Deadline confirmed The Irregulars will not be returning for a second season on Netflix. Reporter Peter White wrote, “The Baker Street Irregulars won’t be solving any more supernatural crimes for Netflix.”

While not explicitly commenting on the series’ cancellation, leading actor Thaddea Graham shared a heartfelt post on her Instagram about her experience playing Bea in The Irregulars.

She expressed, “Thank you to everyone who gave their time, energy, hearts and creativity to our show, It was definitely challenging and tough at times, but it was more so a h**l of a lot of fun and something I’ll never forget.”

She added, “It was a collaborative experience filled with heart and integrity, and although in a supernatural world, it was driven by honesty and truth.”

While the season finale of The Irregulars solved the biggest mysteries of the series — they left one big question: Who did Bea end up with?

Throughout the series, Bea was in a love triangle between her best friend and a wealthy newcomer. They made some ultimate sacrifices, breaking the hearts of the on-screen characters and the show’s viewers.

Expressed eloquently by one fan, they tweeted, “We need a second season. How will I know what’s going to happen between Bea and Leo?”

Another fan said, “I’m genuinely so heartbroken right now.. The Irregulars deserved much better than this.”

As expected, the sudden cancellation of The Irregulars saddened many fans, a cancelation that came only a month after its premiere.

Other shows premiering months ago remain in the dark regarding season renewals and cancellations. The Irregular’s cancellation coincidentally comes after the news that BBC’s Sherlock will leave the platform later in May.

The Irregulars is currently streaming on Netflix.