The Equalizer release date set for new Queen Latifah series

There is a new version of the classic television action thriller The Equalizer coming to CBS. This one stars Queen Latifah and it now has a release date.

Deadline reported on December 3 that The Equalizer Season 1 will premiere following the NFL’s Super Bowl game in February 2021.

The Equalizer premiere date

Deadline reports that The Equalizer’s first season will premiere on Sunday, February 7, at 10/9c on CBS.

This premiere will follow Super Bowl LV on CBS, which is a prime spot for any new television show to premiere. CBS hopes that its football fans will stick around following the game to check out the new action series starring Queen Latifah.

This is only the third time that CBS has aired the Super Bowl and followed it up with a scripted series. The other two shows were already running, though (Elementary Season 1 and Criminal Minds Season 2), so this is the first brand-new show for CBS to premiere following the big game.

CBS is also planning big things for the AFC championship game as well on January 24. Following that game, FBI Season 3 will make its midseason return.

The second episode of The Equalizer will then air the next week at its regular time, on Sunday night, February 14 at 8/7c.

“With these games and the Grammys, CBS will have the biggest audience events on television for three consecutive weeks in early 2021,” said Kelly Kahl, President, CBS Entertainment. “I can’t think of a better way to start the new year or a better promotional environment for our mid-season schedule.”

The Sunday night CBS schedule starts with 60 Minutes at 7/6c, and then the primetime lineup starts with The Equalizer at 8/7c, followed by NCIS: Los Angeles at 9/8c and NCIS: New Orleans at 10/9c.

The Equalizer on CBS

Queen Latifah stars on The Equalizer as Robyn McCall, a hero that acts as a guardian angel to help those who can’t defend themselves.

The original The Equalizer aired on CBS from 1985-1989, with Edward Woodward starring as a man with a mysterious past who uses his skills as a former intelligence agent to help innocent people in need.

More recently, Antoine Fuqua (Training Day) directed a pair of The Equalizer movies with Denzel Washington in the lead role, the first coming in 2014 and the second in 2018.

Queen Latifah will be joined in the cast by Chris Noth, Adam Goldberg, Tony Kittles, Lorraine Toussaint, and Liza Lapira.

The Equalizer Season 1 premieres on Sunday, February 7, 2021, at 10/9c on CBS.