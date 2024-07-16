The Curse of Oak Island: Rumors soar as an entourage in suits and dress pants arrive on the island

There are mysterious happenings at The Curse of Oak Island as a large number of people turned up on the island this week dressed in suits, white shirts, and dress pants.

Were the Fellowship of the Dig having a celebration? Have they found the treasure? We’ll likely have to wait for Season 12 to find out for sure, but this is undoubtedly unusual behavior for Oak Island.

The pace of work appears to be ramping upward, much like the temperatures on Oak Island. There has been a flurry of activity in the last few weeks, with building and digging work progressing at Smith’s Cove and in the swamp.

In the last week, dump trucks have also been transporting stones toward the island. They must be building something.

Our information comes from the wonderful personal blog at Oak Island From The Other Side of The Causeway and their tremendous work as they spy on the island from the edge of the mainland.

In a post yesterday, the blogger pointed out that, despite soaring temperatures, some unusual-looking people have arrived on the island. They wrote, “Quite the entourage arriving on Oak Island late this afternoon! 33c/91f and all dressed in suits, vests, white shirts and dress pants!”

The Curse of Oak Island: Were VIP guests on the island to celebrate the discovery of treasure?

They also noted the arrival of a large bus, which was empty. They guessed the bus might have been used to shuttle the guests from the parking lot to the Money Pit. An exciting prospect!

The blogger also pointed out that the folks didn’t stay too long and that the SUV drivers treated the causeway like a “race track,” so they were clearly in a hurry.

The arrival of people in suits has sparked further rumors that something big might be happening on the island. Other unusual behavior has included the closure of the Oak Island Interpretive Centre and the appearance of signs on the causeway asking the public to stay away.

The Curse of Oak Island fans guessed what it might all mean

One Curse of Oak Island fan suggested the clues are adding up and suggested “something is afoot!” They speculated that the visitors could be government officials, investors, or the media.

A second fan speculated that the Fellowship might have recovered the Holy Grail or the Ark of the Covenant. In a likely tongue-in-cheek comment, the fan wondered if Canada, France, or the Pope might be the first to claim ownership of the ancient Christian relics.

Of course, it should be stressed that these are all unconfirmed rumors and that we’ll have to wait for the start of Season 12 of The Curse of Oak Island in the fall to know for sure what is happening.

The Curse of Oak Island Season 12 is expected to return in November 2024 on History.