The Curse of Oak Island preview: The Team finds a definitive link between Lot 5 and the Money Pit

The Curse of Oak Island guys have found a direct link between the strange stone structures on Lot 5 and the Money Pit.

This week’s show is Season 11, Episode 14, and the History Channel has named the episode Rick and Mortar.

Much of the focus for this week will likely be aimed at Lot 5, on the western side of the island, and the two stone structures, one circular and one rectangular, that are buried there. These stone features are intriguing because of their large size and the fact that they were deliberately hidden and concealed.

This seems to be where all the important artifacts are coming from at the moment. Recently, archaeologists uncovered pottery, coins, and 500-year-old Venetian glass beads.

However, most of the artifacts are coming back from about the mid-18th century, around the 1750s and 60s, a few decades before the initial discovery of the Money Pit in 1795.

The team believes the treasure depositors had a “staging area” or some kind of base on Lot 5 connected to their loot-burying activities at the Money Pit area.

According to the show preview, the guys may have proved the two sites are connected. The in-house expert on chemical composition, archaeometallurgist Emma Culligan, can be overheard stating that the latest sample is “almost an exact match to a Money Pit sample!”

We’ll have to wait until tonight to find out precisely what Emma meant, but if the beaming smiles of the guys surrounding her are anything to go on, then it’s pretty significant news. Rick Lagina was overheard saying, “The association that could be made is mind-blowing.”

The History Channel episode synopsis reinforces a Lot 5 focus for tonight by reading:

“With the help of science, the Fellowship uncovers an irrefutable connection between the Money Pit and Lot 5.”

Meanwhile, Geologist Terry Matheson and the other borehole drill team members in the Money Pit area have recovered a chunk of metal.

Has the Oak Island team found a piece of the Chappell Vault?

It’s unknown exactly what the artifact is, but Terry said in the preview, “That could be a piece of the treasure vault.” Terry and co. have recently been searching for the Chappell Vault, so this find may be connected with that.

Terry Matheson said this artifact could come from the treasure vault. Pic credit: History

Viewers can also expect to see a bit more action from the Garden Shaft. Last week, the guys started probe drilling at the base of the shaft, and they recovered a piece of wood from what they hoped was a tunnel running toward the Baby Blob.

Hopefully, the Dumas miners will continue the probing and confirm they have actually located this elusive tunnel.

Finally, on tonight’s show, Billy Gerhardt, Billy Drayton, and Rick are still digging in the swamp, and so far, they’ve had mixed results. They found some timber, which they suspect may be a dam-like structure, but they’ve not uncovered much else.

Tonight, they come across a giant boulder, which Rick thinks may be connected to Nolan’s Cross.

The Curse of Oak Island airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on History.