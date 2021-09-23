The Curse of Oak Island: A date for Season 9 has finally been announced by History Channel

Marty Lagina is “discouraged” but determined to continue the hunt on Oak Island. Pic credit: History

The History Channel has finally given us a release date for Season 9 of The Curse of Oak Island, and honestly, it comes as a great relief as many fans were starting to worry that there might not be a season this year.

Heavy COVID-19 restrictions in Nova Scotia and Canada meant that many of the cast and crew could not travel to Oak Island for much of 2021. Unfortunately, Nova Scotia was closed to international travelers up until July, which would have affected the Michigan-based Lagina brothers and the Florida-based Gary Drayton and many others of the team.

However, we’ve been aware of filming occurring on the island for quite some time, and lorries and equipment have been arriving all summer. And of course, the Nova Scotia-based guys such as Charles Barkhouse and Laird Niven could have carried on with at least some of the work.

And Gary Drayton has been teasing his fans on Instagram with pictures from the island since July. Although he rather cruelly didn’t let on if they were old or new pics. They hold their cards close to their chests on Oak Island.

So, when will Season 9 of The Curse of Oak Island begin?

Happily, the History Channel website now states that Season 9 of The Curse of Oak Island will be airing again from Tuesday, November 2, 2021, at its usual timeslot of 9/8c. And we cannot wait!!

The last three seasons have been over 20 episodes long and Season 8 was a record-breaking 25 episodes, so we can reasonably expect to be watching weekly episodes until the end of April or even May next year.

Somewhat strangely, the History Channel has announced this news with very little fanfare. So far, they have only quietly updated their website. The channel has also posted a short preview to the website, but it has not posted anything on social media.

What can we expect from Season 9 of The Curse of Oak Island?

The short Season 9 preview revealed that the Lagina brothers may have had a tough few months trying to get operations up and running. At one point, we could hear someone suggest they “throw in the towel,” and Marty Lagina can be heard lamenting that he is “so discouraged.” It sounded like things were not going well at all.

However, fans of the show will know these guys do not give up easily. The goal for Season 9 will be, as ever, to find the treasure. At the end of last season, geoscientist Dr. Ian Spooner made a helluva discovery when an analysis of underground water revealed the presence of a large quantity of silver in the Money Pit area. We can assume they’ll be doing all they can to dig that up!

And no doubt, they make fresh discoveries along the way too. “Something is leeching metals into that water… It’s gold,” said Marty at the end of the short preview, fingers crossed he’s right.

The Curse of Oak Island will air on Tuesday, November 2, 2021, at 9/8c on History.