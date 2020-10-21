The cast of Stranger Things Season 4 is filming in Atlanta: Gaten Matarazzo, Sadie Sink and Joe Keery seen shooting a scene

Several cast members of Stranger Things Season 4 were seen on Tuesday filming scenes in Atlanta, Georgia.

Among the actors seen filming for the upcoming season at the Family Video Store and Palace Arcade locations were Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin), Sadie Sink (Max), Maya Hawke (Robin), and Joe Keery (Steve).

The photo shows Keery, Matarazzo, and others leaving the store and getting into a car.

Stranger Things Season 4 started filming in Lithuania in February

Filming of Stranger Things Season 4 started in February 2020 at the decommissioned Lukiškės Prison in Vilnius, Lithuania.

After filming in Lithuania ended on February 14, it moved to Atlanta, Georgia.

Netflix paused production in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic

Stranger Things Season 4 was one of several Netflix shows affected by the coronavirus shutdown.

In March, Monsters & Critics reported that Netflix paused production on all film and scripted TV series in the U.S. and Canada.

The streaming giant also announced production outside North America would be considered on a case-by-case basis.

Filming of The Witcher Season 2 — starring Superman actor Henry Cavill — at Arborfield Studios, west of London, was also halted.

Another Netflix show affected by the coronavirus pandemic shutdown included Grace and Frankie Season 7.

Production of Stranger Things resumed late in September in Atlanta, Georgia.

Police Chief Jim Hopper is returning for Season 4

In February, Netflix released a teaser trailer for Stranger Things Season 4, titled From Russia with Love.

The teaser dropped the spoiler that David Harbor would return for Season 4 as Hawkins Police Department Chief Jim Hopper.

The spoiler came as a relief to many fans following the shocking conclusion of the final episode of Stranger Things Season 3.

In the Season 3 finale, Hopper appeared to have died in a massive explosion.

The Season 3 ending sparked widespread speculation about Hopper’s fate, and many fans refused to believe the show had killed him off.

Some argued the post-credits scene for the Season 3 finale hinted that Hopper was teleported to the Russian prison in Kamchatka.

The teaser showing Hopper as part of a chain gang working on a railroad track in Russia’s remote location confirmed speculation that Hopper did not die at the end of Season 3.

The Duffer Brothers also released a statement in February, assuring fans that the beloved police chief will return in Season 4.