T.J. Holmes reveals he and Amy Robach are banned from Disney parks following GMA3 drama

Former ABC anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach may no longer be welcome at Disney parks after their extramarital affair and ensuing drama cost them their jobs at the network.

The two were formerly co-hosts on ABC’s GMA3, an afternoon news and information spin-off show related to Good Morning America.

However, photos and headlines revealed that the couple was having an affair while working for the network, and the backlash included them no longer working for ABC.

They now co-host the Amy & T.J. Podcast, which debuted in December. A recent episode featured Matt James from The Bachelor.

During his appearance on the show, the topic of running came up, with James talking about his love for running marathons.

In particular, he mentioned his interest in participating in the London Marathon and said he wanted to try the Disney 5K with his girlfriend, Rachael Kirkconnell.

T.J. Holmes says no Disney parks for him and Robach?

The Thursday, February 8, episode of the Amy & T.J. Podcast featured The Bachelor Season 25 star Matt James.

After their guest brought up the various marathons and how he buys a lot of running shoes, Holmes dropped a surprising detail about him and Robach.

“We would love to run with you down at that 5K,” he said before adding, “I don’t think we’re allowed on the park’s grounds anymore.”

Holmes and Robach chuckled over how he suggested they couldn’t enter the Disney parks.

“We’ll check. Last we checked, we weren’t,” Holmes mentioned on the podcast.

It’s unclear if Holmes was joking around with Robach and their guest or if they are truly banned from the parks.

The Walt Disney Company is a mass media and entertainment conglomerate that owns and operates the ABC broadcast network and other businesses.

They notably have theme parks worldwide, with the United States featuring Disneyland in California and Disney World in Florida.

T.J. said Bachelor star was part of his support system

During the podcast, Amy Robach asked James if he felt “public pressure” to stay in a relationship with Rachel from The Bachelor 25.

“I don’t think so. I mean, when you’ve been together as long as we have, there’s love there,” he replied.

Robach and Holmes have often discussed their love story on the podcast, indicating that their love remains real amid the drama it brought and the loss of their jobs or friends.

Robach and Holmes endured much more scrutiny and publicity after the news of their affair broke. Paparazzi began snapping photos of them regularly, and gossip stories continued to attract attention based on unsubstantiated sources and rumors.

They were terminated from ABC in January 2023 and remained quiet beyond occasional social media posts for most of the year.

All of the affair drama brought Holmes to a dark place, as revealed in an earlier podcast episode. Robach shared how she had to perform a wellness check on him with her dad after Holmes stopped replying to her messages or calls for a while.

During the February 8 podcast, Holmes revealed that James was another individual who “wouldn’t give up” on him during his dark times.

“I think you were the first person when everything went down and s*** hit the fan with us,” Holmes shared, adding, “You were the first person outside of Robach that I set foot outside with publicly.”

James felt a good connection with Holmes early on after meeting him. Based on remarks in the podcast, they went for a run together and got Mexican food at one point during Holmes’ struggles with the drama after his affair became public.

Robach also said it was “a huge source of comfort to know that someone cared and someone got it” regarding Holmes’ situation.