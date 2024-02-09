T.J. Holmes opens up about how much The Bachelor’s Matt James helped him through Amy Robach relationship scandal

There’s no doubt that the past year has been incredibly hard for former GMA3 anchor T.J. Holmes.

He and Amy Robach have been opening up lately about their romance and the scandal it caused after launching their podcast.

They’ve suffered many losses to be together, even recently revealing that they’re no longer allowed in Disney parks following the scandal.

The pair lost a lot of friends after it was revealed that they were involved in an intimate relationship while both were still married to other people.

But it turns out that they received support from some unusual places.

Now, T.J. has shared that one of those supporters who helped him get through some really dark times was a star of The Bachelor.

Matt James helped T.J. Holmes get through a very tough time

T.J. opened up about how Matt James supported him on Thursday’s episode of the Amy & T.J. podcast, and he said even Amy can attest to Matt’s unwavering friendship.

“She [Amy] was also a witness to every time I picked up the phone and said, ‘Hey, just heard from Matt. Lemme let you read this’ or ‘Hey, I got lunch,'” T.J. shared about his friendship with The Bachelor star.

He also said that Matt James was the first person aside from Amy who would “set foot out with publicly.”

He continued, “We had Mexican a couple times at the spot and drive back to, we went for a run.”

“You were one of those who wouldn’t give up on me, who wouldn’t let me crawl under a rock. And, bro, while you know this, that handful of guys that meant everything to me,” T.J. said of Matt, who is now his “friend for life.”

TJ Holmes and Amy Robach banned from Disney parks

Another thing T.J. Holmes revealed while chatting with The Bachelor’s Matt James is that he and Amy Robach are no longer welcome in Disneyland or Disney World parks.

“I don’t think we are allowed on the park’s grounds anymore,” T.J. revealed to Matt during the podcast.

He continued, “We will check. Last we checked, we weren’t.”

T.J. made the big reveal after Matt shared that he would be running the London Marathon in April.

He told the former GMA3 host that he would try to get Rachael Kirkconnell to run the Disney 5k with him to keep her from being upset about how many pairs of running shoes he purchases.

