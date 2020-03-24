Supernatural recap: the Winchesters prepare Jack for his confrontation with God

This week on Supernatural, Billie/Death sends the boys on a mission as part of her plan to prepare Jack for his confrontation with God/Chuck. Team Winchester is surprised by the appearance of unexpected visitors with familiar faces.

Chuck has been destroying all his alternate realities before confronting his Prime World, so Sam and Dean have been doing research for signs of his progress. There aren’t exactly any news stories related to this.

Sam and Dean are interrupted by a racket deep in the bunker. When they investigate they find an open rift and preppy versions of themselves stepping out of a Fiat. The doppelgangers are understandably surprised and confused to see each other.

Before explanations can be made, the rift begins to fluctuate and sputter. In a flash of light, both doppelgangers and their car and the rift are gone. Well, that was weird. When they try to explain this to Cass, he is just as confused. They discover that the doppelgangers are trapped between dimensions, but are not in immediate danger.

Billie appears to explain that the doppelgangers were refugees from a dying world. Chuck is almost done with his rampage of destruction, and when he’s finished, their turn will come. It’s time for the next step of her plan to prepare Jack.

Billie returns with new instructions as the Winchesters prepare Jack for his confrontation with God on Supernatural

The first step was to strengthen his powers, but the second step is more spiritual, she says.

Jack needs to find the Occultum which Sam notes is Latin for “hidden.” Billie doesn’t know where it is because, as its name suggests, it’s hidden. She doesn’t really know what it is or what it does, only that it’s powerful and that Jack needs it.

Cass is able to find out that the Occultum was given to the angel Jo (Danneel Ackles) as payment for healing the son of its owner, so Sam and Dean pay Jo a visit to discover the location.

She tells them a story about a deal she made with demon Ruby (Genevieve Padalecki) to sell the Occultum for big bucks. Jo says Ruby stashed it in Hell for safekeeping until she could contact the buyer, but Sam and Dean killed her before she could.

So Sam and Dean head for Hell to search for the Occultum. However, Cass has a hunch that Jo isn’t telling the truth. While they’re gone, he has Jack “mostly” kill him so he can go to the Empty and ask Ruby himself.

Sam and Dean’s trip to Hell is a bust. Meanwhile, Cass is met in the Empty by a familiar face. Unfortunately, the one who first appears to be Cass’s old flame Meg (Rachel Miner) is actually the Empty in disguise. Poor Cass was so pleased to see her, his disappointment at the deception must have been tough.

The Empty really doesn’t like Cass but agrees to help him find Ruby because he needs her to carry out Billie’s plan to take down Chuck. Ruby reveals the location of the Occultum but in exchange for Cass’s eventual assistance to escape the Empty.

Cass returns to the world of the living with the information. They want to go out to collect the Occultum but don’t want to risk Chuck discovering their plan, so they release the doppelgangers and ask them to stand in for them while they’re gone.

Their conversation is hilarious. The doppelgangers are also hunters, but they lived in a world in which their father — who was separated from them in the crossing so potentially somewhere on Earth Prime — founded a multi-million dollar company called HunterCorp. This Sam and Dean were paid handsomely to hunt. Spoiled by their father, they’re both also a little fey and snobby in a uniquely “trust fund child” way.

They agree to stand in for the boys while they go on their mission, but messing with the man-bun is where alt-Sam draws the line. They are both a little jealous of their Earth Prime doppelgangers, envying their independence.

Is an alternate John Winchester alive somewhere on Earth Prime and could Jeffrey Dean Morgan make a final guest appearance?

Team Winchester arrives at the church where the Occultum is hidden, but they discover the property is guarded by Hell Hounds. Sam holds them off while Dean, Cass, and Jack uncover the Occultum and figure out what to do with it. An engraving in Enochian instructs that “in order to be in the Occultum, the Occultum must be in you.”

So Jack eats the Occultum. He is transported to the Garden of Eden where he is given visions of all the pain he’s caused to his family and he seems to finally feel the weight of it. He is transported back to the church and the Hellhounds are destroyed.

Back at the bunker, Dean ushers alt-Sam and Dean out of the bunker, recommending they relocate to Brazil. They want to stay and live with them in the bunker, but Dean insists they leave. It would be too weird, and they will definitely not be welcome once Dean discovers that they drove his precious Baby while he was away.

Jack is emotional and upset by his experience in the Occultum. He wonders why, having lost his own mother, he couldn’t understand the pain he caused by killing Mary. He begs Sam and Dean’s forgiveness. Jack has his soul back.

Supernatural is now on indefinite hiatus as coronavirus precautions have shut down production at The CW.

Supernatural will return eventually on The CW and airs on Mondays at 8/7 C.