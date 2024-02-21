Sunny Hostin and Joy Behar caught passing inappropriate notes on The View

Many things happen at the table when the ladies gather for the popular talk show The View.

Sunny Hostin seems to be the biggest culprit for mess-ups live on the air. Her phone rang during a live interview with Arnold Schwarzenegger in what was an embarrassing gaffe for her.

But recently, Sunny got Joy Behar into the hot water alongside her, and neither lady was happy with being found out.

Ana Navarro, the oft-bleeped co-host, was off, and Joy took her middle seat. Otherwise, Ana would be the one getting a scolding from Whoopi Goldberg.

Whoopi was trying to do her job and moderate the show. She began with a story from Reddit about a couple that drove eight hours and across country lines to a wedding only to find out they were not invited to the reception.

Unfortunately, because of Sunny and Joy’s shenanigans, Whoopi kept getting interrupted and had to stop the show to handle the ladies abruptly.

GUESTS TURNED AWAY FROM WEDDING RECEPTION: A woman took to Reddit after she and a colleague drove eight hours to their co-worker's wedding only to find out they were invited to the wedding ceremony but not the reception — #TheView co-hosts weigh in. https://t.co/cVclFZQmjA pic.twitter.com/T8VzPeUC3T — The View (@TheView) February 21, 2024

Whoopi had to put on her disciplinarian persona to settle the ladies down

Whoopi tried hard to tell this wedding-gone-wrong story but had to stop mid-sentence to stare at Sunny and Joy passing notes during the live segment.

Alyssa Farah Griffin shouted about them passing notes on television as Whoopi told them to “share it with the rest of the class.” In what was undoubtedly a tacky move, Sunny and Joy passed along something unsafe for television on the note.

Sara Haines said, “I feel like I’m in church right now.” Sunny asserted that they couldn’t share the note’s contents and that “Joy and I, we say things that are inappropriate.”

Joy looked solemn with her arms crossed and warned Sunny, “Don’t go any further, Sunny – Silence is golden.”

An exasperated Whoopi could only stress, “I’m just trying to do our job.” It was not the time for an off-color joke to become passed around live on television.

Although it is not the first time one of the ladies would have to be censored during a live program, it would definitely not be the last.

Whoopi Goldberg teases new project away from The View

Whoopi has a new book coming out this spring. She mentioned to Brian Teta on The View that she would be away later in the spring and could not do a group activity the ladies were planning.

It could be that she will be away to promote her new book, Bits & Pieces: My Mother, My Brother, and Me.

She shared a photo of the book cover featuring a stunning portrait of herself on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WhoopiGoldberg (@whoopigoldberg) The book is slated to come out on May 7, 2024, and looks to be a hit.

The View airs weekdays at 11/10c on ABC.