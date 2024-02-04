Sunny Hostin startled at this co-host’s gaffe live on The View

The ladies on The View are all seasoned professionals who know how to conduct themselves on national television most of the time.

One of the ladies recently dropped her decorum again, shocking the rest, especially Sunny Hostin.

Whoopi Goldberg was off on her usual three-day weekend excursion, and Joy Behar stepped in as moderator of the show.

Maybe it won’t surprise fans to hear who startled Sunny because she has been in hot water on the show before, and the censors keep their fingers on the bleep button just in case.

It all started when Joy Behar brought up the fact that President Biden has “salty” language and has been caught on video using curse words.

The ladies decided to discuss using profanity, and Ana Navarro was not disappointed with her language. It was so bad, whatever she said it was bleeped. The View has shared the clip on their YouTube channel.

Ana Navarro’s language has Sunny Hostin asking for help from the producers

During the segment, Ana decided to drop a string of expletives that caused her to get bleeped live on the air immediately.

Ana has had problems with swearing on The View so often that the censors know that anything could come out of her mouth at any time. It is so blatant that Ana has complained to Brian Teta, the show’s executive producer.

Whoopi can get away with swearing and has done so in the past on the air, but Ana cannot, much to her chagrin.

After Ana dropped her words during the segment, Sunny was flustered and asked, “Can we say that?” She looked off-stage towards the producers as if she wanted them to step in and censor Ana.

Sunny immediately took the floor and started her reply, seemingly getting Ana to stop. Sunny also explained, “I used to think people who used cuss words had less of a vocabulary.”

The fans are on team Ana with her swearing

Looking at the comments that The View received after posting this clip of the segment, the fans love Ana. One fan summed up the sentiment, “Ana is my girl!!!” Another agreed with Ana.

Fans post their opinions on The View’s YouTube page. Pic credit: @TheView/YouTube

Joy mentioned in the segment that she loves swearing, and any show fan can attest that she swears a lot in her real life. And fans are there for her and Ana speaking that way.

The fans are not afraid to give their opinions. One fan commented on Joy’s mouth, another about Alyssa Farah Griffen, and another thanked Ana for speaking up.

Fans give their opinions on foul language. Pic credit: @TheView/YouTube

The fans are not afraid to speak their mind regarding The View.

The View airs weekdays at 11/10c on ABC.