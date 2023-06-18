Some NCIS fans angry about Sydney spin-off

A new NCIS show is debuting soon, and some fans are mad about it.

Filming has begun on NCIS: Sydney, with the new show expected to debut in the fall.

This can be called an NCIS spin-off, but the show happens almost exclusively in Australia.

A recent report revealed the NCIS: Sydney cast, giving the show a face.

With news about the new show coming so soon after the cancellation of NCIS: Los Angeles, a social media backlash has happened.

And this is taking place even though there is no intent to replace the L.A. crew with a Sydney cast.

NCIS fans expressing their frustrations

Below are some NCIS fans expressing frustrations about NCIS: Sydney. It’s a small sample of the people complaining that Paramount is trying to create a new show within this universe.

One user posted a response to the news that filming has begun for NCIS: Sydney.

“Would prefer to have @NCISLA instead of this crap along with Hawaii. #BringBackNCISLA,” wrote the Twitter user.

A frustrated NCIS: LA fan. Pic credit: @NoLiesSpokeHere/Twitter

One particular NCIS: LA fan named Tony claims that NCIS: Los Angeles was canceled to make room for NCIS: Sydney. And he is not pleased.

Another mad NCIS: LA fan. Pic credit: @TonyCF_88/Twitter

When another NCIS: LA fan saw the news about the show in Australia, they resorted to some denial after getting angry.

Good morning

Yesterday i was a little 😳😤. Ncis sydney was promoted. So they should replace ncisla?

I push the topic far away

Is not good for my mood🥴😖



Time to devote to a nice topic⬇️⬇️😁😉🥰 pic.twitter.com/bKJrAYcvFi — Nara (@SMessiaux) June 14, 2023

And a Twitter user named Bo took things one step further, claiming that NCIS: Sydney will be a flop because of its cast.

Bo Morris thinks NCIS: Sydney won’t do well. Pic credit: @Fantasyguy23/Twitter

Many NCIS fans also excited about a new chapter

Despite many social media users posting negative thoughts about a new NCIS show, some fans are desperate for new content.

With the ongoing Writers Strike, NCIS Season 21 is close to getting postponed by CBS. This means no new episodes for a long time.

And with the NCIS cast members ready to strike, it could push new seasons of NCIS and NCIS: Hawai’i way back in the CBS television schedule.

Enter NCIS: Sydney, which doesn’t fall under the same rules as the WGA and SAG members.

And United States viewers can also watch NCIS: Sydney, so it could be something fresh to enjoy during a long hiatus.

Maybe the folks posting negative thoughts about the new show will decide to give it a shot when the first episodes are released.

NCIS airs Monday at 9/8c on CBS.