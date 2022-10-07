Why isn’t General Hospital on today?

General Hospital wasn’t on today. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Billy Bennight/AdMedia

General Hospital viewers may have tuned in to watch their soap today only to find out it wasn’t on the air.

Instead, ABC was airing an MLB Wild Card game.

The end of baseball season is nearing, so the play-off games could interrupt regularly scheduled programming, like today, in some time zones and areas.

Fortunately, this was planned, so it was shared in our weekly spoilers update and when General Hospital aired scenes coming next week. Instead of “tomorrow on General Hospital,” it said, “next week on General Hospital.

Despite no new episode airing today, there is plenty of excitement to look forward to as next week draws near.

As for when General Hospital will return, it is scheduled to air again on Monday, October 10.

What is coming up on General Hospital?

Next week on General Hospital, the people of Port Charles will say goodbye to Brando Corbin (Johnny Wactor).

He is the only victim of the Hook Killer who hasn’t survived…yet. As Thursday’s episode closed, Oz (Max Faugno) was set to become the next one of the Hook Killer’s victims.

Earlier spoilers teased another attack was coming, so it should be a shock to no one if Oz doesn’t survive the attack.

Is Esme the Hook Killer?

Last week, the General Hospital preview video teased that Hook Killer’s identity would be revealed.

Esme (Avery Pohl) has popped back up in Port Charles, and so far, all of the victims, except for Brando, are linked to her. It’s likely Joss (Eden McCoy) was the one who was supposed to be attacked that night, but Brando ended up at the wrong place at the wrong time.

Ava (Maura West) dumped Esme off the parapet, Oz testified on Trina’s (Tabyana Ali) behalf, implicating Esme, and Diane (Carolyn Hennesy) was the one who represented Trina. The deliberate attacks made it look like a Sonny (Maurice Benard) connection, which was clever.

At this point, Esme denied she was behind the attacks. However, she could be lying. It was also made to look like Dex (Evan Hofer) was the killer, which turned out to be untrue.

Unfortunately, General Hospital fans will have to wait until next week to see where this storyline is headed and whether Oz survives the attack.

Thankfully, it’s just one extra day without the ABC soap, and not longer.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.