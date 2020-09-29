Why isn’t General Hospital on today and when will it return?

General Hospital isn’t airing today and viewers may be wondering why.

The ABC soap fans will either be treated to baseball, or they will get a few encore episodes from February 2015.

Which General Hospital episodes will air in place of new ones?

If baseball isn’t taking over the General Hospital timeslot, an encore episode of the ABC soap will play. The network chose episodes from February 2015.

Tuesday, September 29, will feature an episode from February 2, 2105. Jake (Billy Miller) will remember there is a bomb on the Haunted Star.

Carlos (Jeffrey Vincent Parise) shoots Ava (Maura West), and it looks like she may be gone despite an attempt to save her by Sonny (Maurice Benard).

Wednesday, September 30, will be an episode from February 4, 2015. It is when the bomb on the Haunted Star explodes. Will there be any casualties?

On Thursday, October 1, the episode from February 5, 2015, will air and there will be some Julexis scenes. It seems like it has been forever since Julian (William deVry) and Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) have been together. Their intense connection grew quite a fan base, and now, there’s no relationship.

Will Friday’s General Hospital episode be new or an encore?

At this point, Friday’s episode is up in the air. A new one is planned, but in the case that General Hospital is preempted again, there will be more baseball or another encore episode.

The new episode will pick up right where Monday left off with Homecoming in full swing. Joss (Eden McCoy) and her friends will be snapping pictures as she spends time with Jax (Ingo Rademacher).

Sonny will receive a phone call about his enemy, and this time, action may be taken. Cyrus (Jeff Kober) has been doing a lot in Port Charles knowing that Sonny was busy with Mike (Max Gail), but now, he has all of the time in the world to get into Cyrus’ way.

Look for Sam (Kelly Monaco) to be stern with Julian. She has a lot to say, but what will it be about?

In the event that baseball also takes over Friday’s General Hospital, the episode will move to Monday and things will continue to air as normal.

It will be a confusing week after Monday’s new episode, but it is confirmed that today, tomorrow, and Thursday will be preempted. Friday is still up in the air, but it is likely that a new episode will air on ABC.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.